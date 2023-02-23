More Tata Models To Get The New 10.25-inch Infotainment Touchscreen

Modified On Feb 23, 2023 10:28 AM By Sonny

This new infotainment unit has debuted on the updated Harrier and Safari

Tata first showcased the new infotainment unit at Auto Expo 2023 in upcoming models.

The 10.25-inch system has made its market debut on updated Harrier and Safari.

Already seen as a fitment in the Altroz Racer, expected on regular variants too.

Larger and better infotainment system is needed to catch up to premium competitors.

It is expected to be offered with the facelifted Nexon as well.

The Tata mid-size SUVs have recently been updated with a host of new features, most notable among which is a new infotainment unit to replace the old 8.8-inch touchscreen. It was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, not only in the Red Dark editions of the Harrier and Safari, but also on the Altroz Racer.

Since the Altroz Racer has been confirmed for the market, we believe that Tata’s new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (from Harman) will also make its way to the premium hatchback. As seen in the Harrier, this larger unit will not replace the seven-inch unit entirely, but only on the higher spec variants. We also saw a similar infotainment unit in Tata’s concept models previewing future models at the expo.

Also read: What You See Is What You’ll Get: Tata On The Sierra EV Concept At Auto Expo 2023

While Tata models have been fairly popular for their spaciousness, robust build and diesel powertrains, the cabin and tech features have fallen behind the competitors. Therefore, the new 10.25-inch infotainment unit is a welcome update for Tata to help it catch up with rivals. For example, Mahindra offers the same-sized touchscreen in the XUV700, which is a rival to the Harrier and Safari. Meanwhile, Altroz rivals like the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20 also have bigger infotainment displays.

While not showcased inside Tata’s top-seller, the Nexon, the new 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen should make its way onto the facelifted subcompact SUV. It needs it as competitors like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet already offer bigger and better infotainment touchscreens.