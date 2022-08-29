MG Teases Feature Updates For Flagship Gloster

Published On Aug 29, 2022 06:43 PM By Sonny for MG Gloster

The details of the new features will be revealed on September 1

The MG Gloster was the first full-size SUV in India to offer the ADAS suite of safety features. Now, the carmaker has hinted through a teaser that it is going to introduce more features to its flagship offering in India.

The Gloster is a feature-loaded premium offering. In its top trim, it is equipped with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 12-way power adjustable driver seat, three-zone climate control and leather upholstery.

The dashboard features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system with connected car tech and an 8-inch digital driver display. It is offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations, the former with captain seats in the middle row.

In terms of safety, the Gloster comes with six airbags, ESC, traction control, hill hold and descent control and front and rear parking sensors as standard. The higher trims also offer a 360-degree-view camera and ADAS features like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and blind spot detection.

The Gloster comes with the choice of two diesel engines - a 2-litre unit and 2-litre twin-turbo unit, both mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 2-litre diesel engine only powers the rear wheels and makes 163PS and 375Nm. Meanwhile, the twin-turbo diesel’s 218PS and 480Nm are transferred to an AWD system.

It is MG’s rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Skoda Kodiaq. The Gloster is currently priced between Rs 31.5 lakh and Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With its new features, the top trim of the full-size SUV will easily be priced north of Rs 40 lakh.

