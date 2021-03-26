MG Motor India Extends Support On Educating The Girl Child

Published On Mar 26, 2021 05:46 PM By Rohit

The aim is to introduce e-learning classes, among others, to help underprivileged girls resume education

In early 2019, MG Motor India had partnered with IIMPACT, an NGO, to conduct online learning classes for underprivileged children. Now, the carmaker has strengthened its tie-up with ‘Save The Children’ NGO for its ‘Back To Learn’ campaign.

The initiative is aimed at introducing e-learning classes for girls belonging to socio-economically disadvantaged families. It also includes reaching out to the parents of girls who had dropped out of school and starting community paathshalas with proper safety measures to help them resume their education.

Upgrading databases of children in SDMC schools, distributing education kits and sports kits, and providing online and offline psychosocial support to school staff will also be undertaken as part of the initiative. Other activities include providing better school libraries and introducing a ‘WASH package’ as schools reopen.

Here’s what the carmaker has to say about the initiative:

Speaking on the programme, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG and Save the Children began their association in 2020 with the aim of empowering marginalized girls through quality education. The ‘Back to Learn’ initiative further takes our partnership forward by helping girl children enroll back into school and not get engaged in other work such as household work. We continue to work with various NGOs and other partners in the field of education.”

To further promote the campaign amongst the local communities in Delhi, Mobile Audio-Visual vans will be sent to raise awareness.

Sudarshan Suchi, Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children, said, “We are extremely pleased to further extend our relationship with MG Motor. We believe when girls are educated, families, communities, and countries become stronger and more prosperous. We are humbled by the support of MG Motor India to ensure the continued education of girls who will become changemakers for their families and the generations to come”.