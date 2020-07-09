MG Motor India Announces Free Sanitisation Service For Customers

Modified On Jul 10, 2020 12:19 PM By Rohit

The carmaker will undertake the sanitisation of its customers’ parents' cars at their homes for no additional cost

As per MG, the sanitisation process will be carried out throughout July and August 2020.

Only one car can be sanitised under this initiative.

It will be conducted on a pan-India basis.

It will include sanitisation of high touchpoint areas and a dry wash.

MG Motor India has introduced an initiative called ‘MG SEWA- Parents First’ under which it will undertake the sanitisation of its customers’ parents’ cars (irrrespective of the brand) at their homes for no additional cost.

All MG dealerships across the nation will support this initiative. The sanitisation process will include cleaning of high touchpoint areas such as seats and a dry wash. The program will be carried out throughout July and August 2020.

The carmaker says all MG customers will receive a code on their registered email that they need to share with the nearest dealership to avail this service. MG has stated that only one car will be sanitised under this initiative.

In other news, MG has announced that it will be launching the Hector Plus on July 13. It is a three-row version of the Hector and gets a 6-seater layout. Find out its expected price here . Its variant-wise features have also been officially revealed and you can check them out here .