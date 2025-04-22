MG Majestor Exterior And Interior Design Spied Undisguised; Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know About It

The spy shots showcase the exterior design without any camouflage while the interior design is partially visible

After being revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the MG Majestor was recently spotted testing without any camouflage on Indian roads. The spy shots reveal the exterior of the SUV, which was finished in a gloss black hue. A sneak peek at the interior design of the spied Majesor reveals an all-black cabin but the dashboard design was hidden under camouflage.

Let us take a look at five things you need to know about the MG Majestor:

Bold Exterior Design

The MG Majestor has an imposing design complimented by a huge grille finished in gloss black hue and a three-pod vertically stacked projector LED headlight design that enhances its boxy shape. Below the bonnet, it gets chunky LED DRLs that look modern. The bumper gets a rugged-looking silver skid plate with some vertical slots that makes it look menacing.

In profile, it gets dual-tone 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that have a simple design and a black body cladding that gives it a go anywhere look. The door handles, roof rails, A-, B-, C- and D-pillars are blacked-out for added contrast in a lighter hue.

The rear has a modern design too with connected LED tail lights and bold ‘Morris Garages’ and ‘Majestor’ badging. The rear bumper, like the front, has a silver skid plate with vertical slats. It also gets dual exhaust tips that give it a sporty touch.

A Comfortable Interior

The interior design was not visible in the model showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, and the dashboard was camouflaged in these spy shots. What could be seen, however, was a 7-seater layout like the MG Gloster. The centre console is partially visible which features a lot of buttons and two cupholders.

The seats are seen with a black leatherette upholstery with well defined contours that are expected to make the SUV fairly comfortable inside.

Tech-Laden To The Brim

Like the other offerings by the carmaker, the MG Majestor is also expected to be filled to the brim with features. It can get dual digital screens, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and a premium sound system.

The safety suite is also expected to be robust with features like multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with functions such as lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition.

Potent Powertrain Options

The powertrain options of the Majestor is yet to be revealed, but it can come with the same powertrain options as the Gloster SUV, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel 2-litre twin-turbo-diesel Power 161 PS 216 PS Torque 373 Nm 478 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT Drivetrain* RWD 4WD

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive, 4WD= Four-wheel-drive

Expected Price And Rivals

The MG Majestor is expected to demand a slight premium over the Gloster, which is currently priced between Rs 39.57 lakh and Rs 44.74 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). After its launch, it will lock horns with the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq in India.

