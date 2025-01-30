MG Windsor EV Gets Costlier By Rs 50,000, Introductory Prices Come To An End

Price changes include a flat hike across all three variants and discontinuation of the free public charging offer

The MG Windsor was launched in October 2024 in India.

It is offered in three broad variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence.

All three variants come with the same 38 kWh battery pack and motor setup producing 136 PS and 200 Nm.

The MG Windsor is now priced between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Prices of MG Windsor, the third EV offering by the British carmaker on our shores have been hiked Rs 50,000 after the end of introductory prices. The hike affects all three variants of the EV by the same amount. Let us have a detailed look at the revised variant-wise prices of the Windsor EV.

MG Windsor Price Hike

Old Price New Price Difference Excite Rs 13,49,800 Rs 13,99,800 +Rs 50,000 Exclusive Rs 14,49,800 Rs 14,99,800 +Rs 50,000 Essence Rs 15,49,800 Rs 15,99,800 +Rs 50,000

The price hike is uniform across the board for all three variants with an increase of Rs 50,000. The complimentary charging through the MG eHUB app has also been removed. Following the price hike, the MG Windsor EV’s revised price range is Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Do note that these are the prices if you do not opt for the Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) option.

MG Windsor Comfort and Safety Features

To provide comfort and convenience, the Windsor comes loaded with amenities such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an 8.8-inch digital driver display. Other features include a wireless phone charger, cruise control and auto AC.

The Windsor comes with 6 airbags (as standard), a hill hold assist and a 360-degree camera. It also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

MG Windsor Powertrain

The MG Windsor features a single 38 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor setup producing 136 PS and 200 Nm with a claimed range of 332 km. This battery and motor pack is shared across all three variants.

MG Windsor Rivals

The MG Windsor can be considered an alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

