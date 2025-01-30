All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

MG Windsor EV Gets Costlier By Rs 50,000, Introductory Prices Come To An End

Modified On Jan 30, 2025 04:30 PM By Kartik for MG Windsor EV

  • 1.9K Views
  • Write a comment

Price changes include a flat hike across all three variants and discontinuation of the free public charging offer

  • The MG Windsor was launched in October 2024 in India.

  • It is offered in three broad variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence.

  • All three variants come with the same 38 kWh battery pack and motor setup producing 136 PS and 200 Nm.

  • The MG Windsor is now priced between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Prices of MG Windsor, the third EV offering by the British carmaker on our shores have been hiked Rs 50,000 after the end of introductory prices. The hike affects all three variants of the EV by the same amount. Let us have a detailed look at the revised variant-wise prices of the Windsor EV. 

MG Windsor Price Hike

 

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Excite

Rs 13,49,800

Rs 13,99,800

+Rs 50,000

Exclusive 

Rs 14,49,800

Rs 14,99,800

+Rs 50,000

Essence 

Rs 15,49,800

Rs 15,99,800

+Rs 50,000

 

The price hike is uniform across the board for all three variants with an increase of Rs 50,000. The complimentary charging through the MG eHUB app has also been removed. Following the price hike, the MG Windsor EV’s revised price range is Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Do note that these are the prices if you do not opt for the Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) option.

 

MG Windsor Comfort and Safety Features 

MG Windsor EV Launched, Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh

To provide comfort and convenience, the Windsor comes loaded with amenities such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an 8.8-inch digital driver display. Other features include a wireless phone charger, cruise control and auto AC.

The Windsor comes with 6 airbags (as standard), a hill hold assist and a 360-degree camera. It also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Also Read: Made-in-India 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny Nomade Launched In Japan, Gets ADAS Tech, New Colour Options And Features

MG Windsor Powertrain 

The MG Windsor features a single 38 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor setup producing 136 PS and 200 Nm with a claimed range of 332 km. This battery and motor pack is shared across all three variants.

MG Windsor Rivals 

MG Windsor EV Launched, Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh

The MG Windsor can be considered an alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

 

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Also Check Out: Kia Syros Expected Prices: How Much Of A Premium Will The Sub-4m SUV Have Over The Sonet?

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on MG Windsor EV

Explore More on MG Windsor EV

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
  • New Variant
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs.18.90 - 26.90 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • New Variant
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs.21.90 - 30.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • Audi Q6 e-tron
    Audi Q6 e-tron
    Rs.1 CrEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • Mahindra XEV 4e
    Mahindra XEV 4e
    Rs.13 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • Maruti e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs.17 - 22.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
Upcoming Electric Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
MG Windsor EV Gets Costlier By Rs 50,000, Introductory Prices Come To An End
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience