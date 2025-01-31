All Cars Expected To Be Launched In February 2025

Next month, we will witness the launch of yet another Kia sub-4m SUV, as well as a sporty SUV from a German brand

After the end of the 2025 Auto Expo, February is not looking to be as eventful as the first month of this year, with only two major launches planned for the month. One is a new addition in the subcompact SUV segment, while the other rivals SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne. Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at all the upcoming car launches in February 2025 in India, along with a couple of expected models.

Kia Syros

Launch Date: February 1, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the beginning of February, Kia will announce the prices for the Syros subcompact SUV. It will be positioned above the Sonet, and shares the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Bookings for the Syros are underway, while deliveries are set to begin in mid-February.

The Syros takes design inspiration from the Kia EV9 SUV while maintaining a boxy body shape. It features a practical cabin loaded with features, including dual 12.3-inch displays, ventilated seats for both front and rear passengers, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety-wise, the Syros comes equipped with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Audi RS Q8 Performance

Launch Date: February 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom)

Audi will launch the updated version of its flagship performance-driven SUV, the RS Q8, in India. The German carmaker has started accepting orders for the RS Q8’s top-spec Performance variant, which can be booked through Audi’s official website or smartphone application. It features minor exterior and interior tweaks while drawing power from the same 4-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine.

The RS Q8 Performance produces 640 PS and 850 Nm, has a top speed of 305 kmph, and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. It comes equipped with features such as 12.3-inch infotainment unit, four-zone auto AC, 17-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and connected car tech.

MG Cyberster

Launch Date: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG could launch the Cyberster EV in the month of February and is already accepting pre-orders for the roadster. It is an all-electric 2-door offering and it was showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo. MG plans to offer the Cyberster through its 'Select' premium dealerships, and it will likely come equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack, providing a WLTP-claimed range of 443 km.

The global-spec Cyberster is powered by a dual-electric motor setup that produces 510 PS and 725 Nm, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Top features include 6-way electrically adjustable seats with memory function, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, auto AC, tyre pressure monitoring system, and ADAS.

MG M9

Launch Date: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom)

We also expect MG to launch its all-electric MPV, the M9, in India, which will also be retailed through the carmaker's 'Select' dealerships. Globally, it is offered with a 90 kWh battery pack paired with a 244 PS/ 350 Nm single-electric motor setup, delivering a claimed range of 430 km. The India-spec model will likely be offered with both 6-seat and 7-seat layout options.

The MG M9 features a premium interior with amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, powered front and second-row seats with ventilation and eight massage modes, 3-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker sound system. Safety features include 7 airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

Which car are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments