MG Hector To Get Autonomous Tech Like Gloster In Indonesia, Will It Come To India?

The autonomous tech could feature adaptive cruise control, automatic braking, and lane departure warning

MG Hector, known as Wuling Almaz in Indonesia, will get a new top-spec RS variant with cosmetic upgrades.

The biggest addition will be MG’s Driving Assistance System (ADAS) like the Gloster in India.

This technology offers several features including adaptive cruise control, semi-autonomous parking assist, and blind spot detection.

We can expect the same technology with the Hector in the near future.

MG Motor India’s parent company, SAIC, sells the Hector SUV under different names and branding in different countries. In Indonesia, it comes as the Wuling Almaz SUV and has just been spied in a new-range topping RS variant guise.

Going by the spy shots, we can see it gets some sporty cosmetic enhancements. There’s a redesigned sportier looking bumper with a heavy skirting, a blacked-out treatment to the headlamp and DRL covering, and a new grille. The interior is not clearly visible but we can expect minor visual differences inside as well.

The biggest addition we can see on board is a radar module in the bumper indicating the presence of MG’s ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System. This technology gets adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic braking, and semi-autonomous parking assist. It is expected to remain exclusive to the top-end variant of the Wuling Almaz, the RS.

Interestingly, the recently launched MG Gloster gets the ADAS technology in India. It comes with the same driver-assist technologies, giving it an edge over its competitors, the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. As of now, there’s no confirmation on the technology being offered on the MG Hector, but we can certainly expect it in future. Especially since one of its arch rivals, the upcoming 2021 Mahindra XUV500, will feature the tech.

The Hector recently received a minor update with a redesigned front grille, new alloy wheels, and gloss black garnishing on the boot. Inside the cabin, it gets a new dual-tone champagne-black theme along with additions such as a wireless charger, enhanced thigh support, ventilated seats, remote control via smartwatch, and Hinglish voice commands.

Currently, it retails from Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and competes with the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass, and Tata Harrier. It recently received its second price hike in two months.

