Check Out The Honda Elevate Apex Edition In This Detailed Gallery

Published On Sep 24, 2024 02:39 PM By Ansh for Honda Elevate

It gets some gloss black elements on the exterior and the cabin comes in a new black and white theme with some accessories as part of the package

The Honda Elevate has received its first special edition since launch and it is based on the mid-spec V and VX variants of the SUV. The limited-time Apex edition comes with cosmetic changes, including minor exterior modifications and a new cabin theme. This special edition comes at a premium of Rs 15,000 over the standard variants, and if you are planning to buy it, then check it out here in these 10 detailed images.

Exterior

The cosmetic changes to the exterior are subtle but still noticeable. The only change this special edition brings to the fascia is the gloss black bumper lip.

In profile, you get gloss black cladding under the doors, and a stylised “A” badge on the front fenders to denote the special edition.

The rear gets a similar treatment with gloss black inserts on the bumper and it comes with fake dual-exhaust tips (one on each side) with chrome finish. The rear also gets an “Apex Edition” badge on the bootlid.

Interior

The cabin of the Apex edition comes in a dual-tone black and white theme with leatherette seat covers. It also gets an ambient lighting strip that runs across the width of the dashboard, and this ambient lighting can also be found in the door handles and in the door pockets.

These seat covers have a stylised “A” embossing on the headrests to denote the Apex edition.

At the back, the headrests get the same treatment, and this special edition comes with cushions with the same letter embossed.

The door pads and the panel around the instrument cluster also get leatherette padding.

Features & Safety

There are no changes in the feature lists of these variants. The mid-spec V variant comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital MID, LED projector headlamps, and paddle shifters. For safety, this variant is equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: Tata Nexon CNG Launched, Prices Start From Rs 8.99 Lakh

The VX variant offers additional features like LED fog lamps, single pane sunroof, 6-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger, automatic headlamps, and a blind spot monitor.

Powertrain

Honda offers the Elevate with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 121 PS and 145 Nm. This engine is mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT (continuously variable transmission), and the Apex edition is available with both transmission options.

Price & Rivals

The Honda Elevate Apex edition is priced from Rs 12.86 lakh to Rs 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and goes up against other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara, and MG Astor as well as the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt SUV-coupes.

