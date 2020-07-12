MG Hector Plus Launch Tomorrow

Published On Jul 12, 2020 01:05 PM By Dhruv for MG Hector Plus

The Hector Plus will be able to seat six with captain seats in the second row and an added row of seats behind

It will be available in three variants: Super, Smart and Sharp.

Same engines as the regular Hector.

Not offered in Hector’s base-spec Style variant.

Expected to be priced between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 19 lakh.

After having revealed the Hector Plus at Auto Expo 2020, MG will finally announce the prices of the SUV tomorrow. MG Motor has been accepting bookings for the Hector Plus for almost a week now.

In terms of design, the Hector Plus features a slightly revised front fascia, especially the light cluster on the front bumpers. The grille is also bigger now and the design of the LED DRLs has been slightly tweaked. However, the Hector Plus looks similar to the 5-seater model when you look at it from the side. The rear of the car also features some minute changes to mix things up a bit. The revisions at the front and rear have increased the Hector’s length by 65mm, although the wheelbase and width remain the same.

The Hector Plus will also use the same engines as the regular Hector: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143PS/250Nm), the same engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm). Take a look at the table below for some added clarity on the powertrain combos and the variant list.

Variant Powertrain Style Not available* Super Diesel MT Smart Diesel MT, Petrol DCT Sharp Diesel MT, Petrol DCT, Petrol Mild-hybrid MT

* Standard Hector is also offered in the Style trim-level

In terms of features, the Hector Plus has received one over the regular Hector. That is a hands-free boot. Simply wave your foot underneath the rear overhang and the boot will automatically swing open. Apart from that, the Hector Plus gets all the goodies such as a panoramic sunroof, a 10.5-inch touchscreen, LED lighting, six airbags, traction control and more.

Inside the cabin, the Hector Plus features two captain seats in the second row that can slide and recline. The third row of seats behind means that the boot space will be significantly reduced. We should get a clear picture once it’s launched. The third row of seats gets additional AC vents with fan speed control along with a USB port.

The Regular Hector retails between Rs 12.73 lakh and Rs 17.72 lakh ex-showroom India (except Kerala) and we expect the Hector Plus to command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over it. The Hector Plus will directly take on the Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

