Published On Jul 14, 2022 03:56 PM By Rohit for MG Hector

They will miss out on some safety features and will be priced lesser than their regular counterparts

MG Astor was recently subjected to the introduction of EX variants.

The Hector duo could soon get new EX variants, albeit limited to the top-spec Sharp trim.

Features like hill-hold control, electronic stability control and traction control could be deleted.

The Hector and Hector Plus still get up to six airbags, ISOFIX seat anchors, and a tyre pressure monitor.

No changes are expected under the hood; offered with both petrol and diesel engines.

The SUVs’ prices range from Rs 14.15 lakh to Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

We recently saw MG add a few EX variants to the Astor’s lineup. It now looks like the carmaker is planning to give the Hector and Hector Plus the same treatment. However, unlike the compact SUV, the Hector duo’s range-topping Sharp trim will only be subjected to the change, suggests a recent online document.

Like the Astor, both the Hectors’ existing Sharp variants will get the ‘EX’ suffix, in addition to the existing grades, which offer reduced safety features at a slightly lesser price, probably done to circumvent the ongoing chip shortage. Features such as electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold control, and traction control could be given a miss, as they were with the Astor’s EX variants.

That said, the MG Hector and Hector Plus’ EX variants will continue to feature safety equipment such as front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX seat anchors, up to six airbags, and tyre pressure monitor.

Both MG SUVs share the same petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143PS and 250Nm) and the 2-litre diesel (170PS and 350Nm) are mated to a 6-speed MT as standard, while the petrol mill also gets an optional 8-speed CVT. The petrol-manual powertrain is also available with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The Hector duo cost between Rs 14.15 lakh and Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). They take on the likes of the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and top-spec variants of compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the MG Astor.

