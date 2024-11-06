All
Mahindra Thar And Thar Roxx Waiting Period Compared For November 2024

Modified On Nov 06, 2024 10:23 AM By Yashika for Mahindra Thar

Highest waiting time for the Thar and Thar Roxx is 6 months and 3 months, respectively

Waiting period comparison between Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx

If you are in the market this month to pick an affordable off-roader, chances are that you would pick either the Mahindra Thar or the new Thar Roxx, mainly due to their rugged build, off-road capability, and bold aesthetics. Given their popularity, we decided to check out which one between the two would be available sooner to be taken home. In this story, we have detailed the waiting periods for both of these models in top cities of India for November 2024.

Note: Data for 13 cities is not available for the 5-door Thar.

Waiting Period

City

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar Roxx

New Delhi

2 months

2 months

Bengaluru

2 months

2 months

Mumbai

1 month

1.5-2 month

Pune

1 month

2-3 months

Chennai

1 month

2-3 months

Jaipur

1 month

2-3 months

Ahmedabad

1-2 months

2-3 months

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

  • Buyers in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad, and Noida can take their Mahindra Thar in a month. That said, people living in Indore will have to wait for up to 6 months. The average waiting period in 20 top cities is around 2 months. 

  • Engine options available with the Thar are:

Engine

2-litre TGDi petrol 

1.5-litre diesel

2.2-litre diesel

Power

152 PS

119 PS

132 PS

Torque

300 Nm

300 Nm

300 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
  • The Thar offers features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and cruise control.

  • Its safety features comprise dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold control, and hill-descent control.

  • Price Range: Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx

  • If you reside in Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, or Ahmedabad, the Mahindra Thar Roxx can take up to 3 months to be delivered at your home. 

  • It is available in two engine options: 

Engine

2-litre TGDi petrol 

2.2-litre diesel

Power

Up to 177 PS

Up to 175 PS

Torque

Up to 380 Nm

Up to 370 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
  • The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets two 10.25-inch screens (one for the driver’s display and the other for the touchscreen), a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, and push-button engine start/stop.

  • It comes equipped with safety features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold control, hill-descent control, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, all-wheel disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

  • Price Range: Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Which of these off-roaders would you consider buying? Let us know in the comments below.

