MG Hector And Hector Plus Festive Discounts Come To An End, Still More Affordable Than Before

Modified On Nov 17, 2023 07:31 PM By Rohit for MG Hector

Both MG SUVs got big price cuts ahead of the festive season, but are now costlier by up to Rs 30,000 across the lineup

MG Hector and MG Hector Plus

  • Prices of the petrol variants of the MG Hector have been hiked between Rs 19,000 and Rs 30,000.

  • MG has increased prices of the Hector Plus in the range of Rs 24,000 to Rs 30,000.

  • The Hector SUV is now priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 22 lakh.

  • MG now retails the Hector Plus from Rs 17.80 lakh to Rs 22.73 lakh.

After the MG Hector and MG Hector Plus’ prices were slashed towards the end of September 2023 ahead of the festive season, the carmaker has now revised the asking prices. Even with the new prices, the two SUVs are still slightly more affordable than older asking rates that were in effect before the September price cut. Here’s a look at the updated variant-wise prices of the SUV duo:

MG Hector Petrol

MG Hector

Variant

Old Price (festive period)

New Price

Difference

Style MT

Rs 14.73 lakh

Rs 15 lakh

+Rs 27,000

Shine MT

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 16.29 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Shine CVT

Rs 17.19 lakh

Rs 17.49 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Smart MT

Rs 16.80 lakh

Rs 17.10 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Smart CVT

Rs 17.99 lakh

Rs 18.29 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Smart Pro MT

Rs 17.99 lakh

Rs 18.29 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Sharp Pro MT

Rs 19.45 lakh

Rs 19.75 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Sharp Pro CVT

Rs 20.78 lakh

Rs 21.08 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Savvy Pro CVT

Rs 21.73 lakh

Rs 22 lakh

+Rs 27,000

MG Hector Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Shine MT

Rs 17.99 lakh

Rs 18.29 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Smart MT

Rs 19 lakh

Rs 19.30 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Smart Pro

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 20.20 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Sharp Pro

Rs 21.51 lakh

Rs 21.70 lakh

+Rs 19,000

  • The petrol variants of the MG Hector have become pricier by up to Rs 30,000. Its base-spec and top-spec variants are now costlier by Rs 27,000.

  • Prices of the diesel variants of the SUV have gone up in the range of Rs 19,000 to Rs 30,000.

MG Hector Plus Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Smart MT 7-seater

Rs 17.50 lakh

Rs 17.80 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Sharp Pro MT 6-seater/ 7 Seater

Rs 20.15 lakh

Rs 20.45 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Sharp Pro CVT 6-seater/ 7-seater

Rs 21.48 lakh

Rs 21.78 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Savvy Pro CVT 6-seater/ 7-seater

Rs 22.43 lakh

Rs 22.73 lakh

+Rs 30,000

MG Hector Plus Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Smart MT 7-seater

Rs 19.76 lakh

Rs 20 lakh

+Rs 24,000

Smart Pro MT 6-seater

Rs 20.80 lakh

Rs 21.10 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Sharp Pro MT 6-seater/ 7-seater

Rs 22.21 lakh

Rs 22.51 lakh

+Rs 30,000

  • Petrol variants of the MG Hector Plus have gotten a uniform price hike of Rs 30,000.

  • The carmaker has increased prices of the SUV’s diesel variants by up to Rs 30,000.

What Powers The Two?

MG Hector turbo-petrol engine

MG has equipped both the SUVs with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143 PS/250 Nm) coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) paired with a 6-speed manual transmission only.

Rivals Check

The MG Hector rivals the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, and the 5-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700. The MG Hector Plus, on the other hand, takes on the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and the Mahindra XUV700.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

  • MG Hector Plus
  • MG Hector
