MG Hector And Hector Plus Festive Discounts Come To An End, Still More Affordable Than Before
Both MG SUVs got big price cuts ahead of the festive season, but are now costlier by up to Rs 30,000 across the lineup
Prices of the petrol variants of the MG Hector have been hiked between Rs 19,000 and Rs 30,000.
MG has increased prices of the Hector Plus in the range of Rs 24,000 to Rs 30,000.
The Hector SUV is now priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 22 lakh.
MG now retails the Hector Plus from Rs 17.80 lakh to Rs 22.73 lakh.
After the MG Hector and MG Hector Plus’ prices were slashed towards the end of September 2023 ahead of the festive season, the carmaker has now revised the asking prices. Even with the new prices, the two SUVs are still slightly more affordable than older asking rates that were in effect before the September price cut. Here’s a look at the updated variant-wise prices of the SUV duo:
MG Hector Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price (festive period)
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Style MT
|
Rs 14.73 lakh
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
+Rs 27,000
|
Shine MT
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Rs 16.29 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Shine CVT
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
Rs 17.49 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Smart MT
|
Rs 16.80 lakh
|
Rs 17.10 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Smart CVT
|
Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Smart Pro MT
|
Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Sharp Pro MT
|
Rs 19.45 lakh
|
Rs 19.75 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Sharp Pro CVT
|
Rs 20.78 lakh
|
Rs 21.08 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Savvy Pro CVT
|
Rs 21.73 lakh
|
Rs 22 lakh
|
+Rs 27,000
MG Hector Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Shine MT
|
Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Smart MT
|
Rs 19 lakh
|
Rs 19.30 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Smart Pro
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 20.20 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
Sharp Pro
|
Rs 21.51 lakh
|
Rs 21.70 lakh
|
+Rs 19,000
The petrol variants of the MG Hector have become pricier by up to Rs 30,000. Its base-spec and top-spec variants are now costlier by Rs 27,000.
Prices of the diesel variants of the SUV have gone up in the range of Rs 19,000 to Rs 30,000.
MG Hector Plus Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Smart MT 7-seater
|
Rs 17.50 lakh
|
Rs 17.80 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Sharp Pro MT 6-seater/ 7 Seater
|
Rs 20.15 lakh
|
Rs 20.45 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Sharp Pro CVT 6-seater/ 7-seater
|
Rs 21.48 lakh
|
Rs 21.78 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Savvy Pro CVT 6-seater/ 7-seater
|
Rs 22.43 lakh
|
Rs 22.73 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
MG Hector Plus Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Smart MT 7-seater
|
Rs 19.76 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
+Rs 24,000
|
Smart Pro MT 6-seater
|
Rs 20.80 lakh
|
Rs 21.10 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Sharp Pro MT 6-seater/ 7-seater
|
Rs 22.21 lakh
|
Rs 22.51 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
Petrol variants of the MG Hector Plus have gotten a uniform price hike of Rs 30,000.
The carmaker has increased prices of the SUV’s diesel variants by up to Rs 30,000.
What Powers The Two?
MG has equipped both the SUVs with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143 PS/250 Nm) coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) paired with a 6-speed manual transmission only.
Rivals Check
The MG Hector rivals the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, and the 5-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700. The MG Hector Plus, on the other hand, takes on the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and the Mahindra XUV700.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
