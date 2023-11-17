Modified On Nov 17, 2023 07:31 PM By Rohit for MG Hector

Both MG SUVs got big price cuts ahead of the festive season, but are now costlier by up to Rs 30,000 across the lineup

Prices of the petrol variants of the MG Hector have been hiked between Rs 19,000 and Rs 30,000.

MG has increased prices of the Hector Plus in the range of Rs 24,000 to Rs 30,000.

The Hector SUV is now priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 22 lakh.

MG now retails the Hector Plus from Rs 17.80 lakh to Rs 22.73 lakh.

After the MG Hector and MG Hector Plus’ prices were slashed towards the end of September 2023 ahead of the festive season, the carmaker has now revised the asking prices. Even with the new prices, the two SUVs are still slightly more affordable than older asking rates that were in effect before the September price cut. Here’s a look at the updated variant-wise prices of the SUV duo:

MG Hector Petrol

Variant Old Price (festive period) New Price Difference Style MT Rs 14.73 lakh Rs 15 lakh +Rs 27,000 Shine MT Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.29 lakh +Rs 30,000 Shine CVT Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh +Rs 30,000 Smart MT Rs 16.80 lakh Rs 17.10 lakh +Rs 30,000 Smart CVT Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh +Rs 30,000 Smart Pro MT Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh +Rs 30,000 Sharp Pro MT Rs 19.45 lakh Rs 19.75 lakh +Rs 30,000 Sharp Pro CVT Rs 20.78 lakh Rs 21.08 lakh +Rs 30,000 Savvy Pro CVT Rs 21.73 lakh Rs 22 lakh +Rs 27,000

MG Hector Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Shine MT Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh +Rs 30,000 Smart MT Rs 19 lakh Rs 19.30 lakh +Rs 30,000 Smart Pro Rs 20 lakh Rs 20.20 lakh +Rs 20,000 Sharp Pro Rs 21.51 lakh Rs 21.70 lakh +Rs 19,000

The petrol variants of the MG Hector have become pricier by up to Rs 30,000. Its base-spec and top-spec variants are now costlier by Rs 27,000.

Prices of the diesel variants of the SUV have gone up in the range of Rs 19,000 to Rs 30,000.

Also Check Out: Top 15 Best-Selling Cars In India For October 2023, That Were NOT SUVs

MG Hector Plus Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Smart MT 7-seater Rs 17.50 lakh Rs 17.80 lakh +Rs 30,000 Sharp Pro MT 6-seater/ 7 Seater Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 20.45 lakh +Rs 30,000 Sharp Pro CVT 6-seater/ 7-seater Rs 21.48 lakh Rs 21.78 lakh +Rs 30,000 Savvy Pro CVT 6-seater/ 7-seater Rs 22.43 lakh Rs 22.73 lakh +Rs 30,000

MG Hector Plus Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Smart MT 7-seater Rs 19.76 lakh Rs 20 lakh +Rs 24,000 Smart Pro MT 6-seater Rs 20.80 lakh Rs 21.10 lakh +Rs 30,000 Sharp Pro MT 6-seater/ 7-seater Rs 22.21 lakh Rs 22.51 lakh +Rs 30,000

Petrol variants of the MG Hector Plus have gotten a uniform price hike of Rs 30,000.

The carmaker has increased prices of the SUV’s diesel variants by up to Rs 30,000.

What Powers The Two?

MG has equipped both the SUVs with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143 PS/250 Nm) coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) paired with a 6-speed manual transmission only.

Also Read: As Air Quality Levels Get Hazardous, These Are The 10 Most Affordable Cars With A Proper Air Purifier

Rivals Check

The MG Hector rivals the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, and the 5-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700. The MG Hector Plus, on the other hand, takes on the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and the Mahindra XUV700.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Hector on road price