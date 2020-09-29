MG Gloster Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of October Launch

Modified On Sep 29, 2020 10:16 AM By Rohit for MG Gloster

The MG Gloster will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations

Official pre-launch bookings for the Gloster are open for Rs 1 lakh.

It will be offered with two diesel engines: a 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel.

Gets plenty of segment-first features such as emergency autonomous braking and adaptive cruise control.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

MG’s full-size SUV, the Gloster , has started reaching dealerships ahead of its launch around late October 2020. It was unveiled recently and MG is accepting pre-launch bookings for Rs 1 lakh.

The Gloster will be available in four variants: Super, Sharp, Smart, and the top-spec Savvy. MG will offer the full-size SUV in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. It will offer the Gloster in the following engine-variant combinations:

Engine Variants 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (RWD) Super (7-seater), Smart (6-seater) 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel (4WD) Sharp (6-seater), Sharp (7-seater), Savvy (6-seater)

While the Gloster will be a diesel-only offering, it will be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune. Here’s a look at their outputs and transmission options:

Engine 2.0-litre turbo-diesel 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel Power 163PS 218PS Torque 375Nm 480Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic

You can have the SUV with either a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine or a first-in-segment 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel. The 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel will drive the rear wheels, while the twin-turbo diesel motor will get a 4WD drivetrain. Both engines will be offered with an 8-speed automatic transmission option. The twin-turbo diesel motor develops 55PS and 105Nm more power and torque compared to the single-turbo engine.

The Gloster is packed with plenty of segment-first features such as autonomous emergency braking, automatic parking assist, and adaptive cruise control. It also comes with a powered tailgate, three-zone climate control with PM 2.5 filter, a 12.3-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-way power adjustable driver seat with massage function, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety net boasts of front collision warning, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, driver fatigue reminder system, and 360-degree camera. It comes with six airbags, hill start assist, hill descent control, and ABS with EBD.

MG’s full-size SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). It will compete with the likes of the Ford Endeavour , Toyota Fortuner , VW Tiguan Allspace, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq Petrol.