MG Gloster Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of October Launch
Modified On Sep 29, 2020 10:16 AM By Rohit for MG Gloster
The MG Gloster will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations
Official pre-launch bookings for the Gloster are open for Rs 1 lakh.
It will be offered with two diesel engines: a 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel.
Gets plenty of segment-first features such as emergency autonomous braking and adaptive cruise control.
It is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).
MG’s full-size SUV, the Gloster, has started reaching dealerships ahead of its launch around late October 2020. It was unveiled recently and MG is accepting pre-launch bookings for Rs 1 lakh.
The Gloster will be available in four variants: Super, Sharp, Smart, and the top-spec Savvy. MG will offer the full-size SUV in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. It will offer the Gloster in the following engine-variant combinations:
|
Engine
|
Variants
|
2.0-litre turbo-diesel (RWD)
|
Super (7-seater), Smart (6-seater)
|
2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel (4WD)
|
Sharp (6-seater), Sharp (7-seater), Savvy (6-seater)
While the Gloster will be a diesel-only offering, it will be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune. Here’s a look at their outputs and transmission options:
|
Engine
|
2.0-litre turbo-diesel
|
2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel
|
Power
|
163PS
|
218PS
|
Torque
|
375Nm
|
480Nm
|
Transmission
|
8-speed automatic
|
8-speed automatic
You can have the SUV with either a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine or a first-in-segment 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel. The 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel will drive the rear wheels, while the twin-turbo diesel motor will get a 4WD drivetrain. Both engines will be offered with an 8-speed automatic transmission option. The twin-turbo diesel motor develops 55PS and 105Nm more power and torque compared to the single-turbo engine.
The Gloster is packed with plenty of segment-first features such as autonomous emergency braking, automatic parking assist, and adaptive cruise control. It also comes with a powered tailgate, three-zone climate control with PM 2.5 filter, a 12.3-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-way power adjustable driver seat with massage function, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety net boasts of front collision warning, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, driver fatigue reminder system, and 360-degree camera. It comes with six airbags, hill start assist, hill descent control, and ABS with EBD.
MG’s full-size SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). It will compete with the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, VW Tiguan Allspace, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq Petrol.
