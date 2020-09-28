MG Gloster Accessories List Unveiled

Modified On Sep 28, 2020 04:52 PM By Saransh for MG Gloster

These accessories not only enhance the aesthetics but also offer added protection

MG has unveiled its flagship SUV, the Gloster, which is available for bookings for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Available in four variants, the SUV is expected to go on sale around late October. The carmaker has already unveiled the features, engine options as well as some of the accessories that will be offered with the Gloster. So, let’s take a look.

Exterior:

Body side moulding

Hood scoop (faux vent designs placed at the rear of the hood)

Front and rear bumper corner protection

Door visor (also with chrome)

Fuel lid chrome garnish (with a special graphic)

Chrome door handles with bowl cover

Chrome garnish for headlamps, ORVMs, number plate, tailgate, rear reflectors and tail lamps

Side rock rail garnish (an extra chrome-finish bar for the side steps)

MG has not yet revealed the interior accessories for the Gloster but the carmaker is expected to unveil them at launch along with the prices. Till then, let’s brush up on what we know about the SUV so far.

The MG Gloster will be offered in four variants: Smart, Super, Sharp and Savvy. While the Super variant is available as a 7-seater variant only, the Smart and Savvy variants are available only in the 6-seater version. Sharp is the only variant to be offered with both 6-and 7-seater options.

Under the hood, the Gloster gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tunes. In the lower state of tune, the engine makes 163PS and 375Nm, as opposed to 218PS and 480Nm in the higher tune which gets a twin-turbo setup. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The 4WD system with the terrain management system is limited to the more powerful engine tune.

In terms of features, it gets eight airbags, three-zone climate control, powered front seats with massage functionality for the driver seat, panoramic sunroof, wireless mobile charging, 360-degree camera, connected car tech, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Gloster also gets some segment-first features in the form of adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring system.

Prices of the Gloster are expected to start at around Rs 35 lakh. It will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the Isuzu mu-X.