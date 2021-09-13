MG Astor Reveal On September 15, To Rival Hyundai Creta And Kia Seltos

Published On Sep 13, 2021 01:28 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

The upcoming compact SUV will feature segment-first Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Unofficial bookings for the Astor are now underway at select dealerships for a token of Rs 50,000.

To feature ADAS with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist.

To get an AI assistant device, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, LED lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Will likely be powered by 1.3-litre turbo and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines.

MG will unveil the Astor on September 15. The compact SUV’s unofficial bookings have already begun for a token of Rs 50,000. Its launch is expected either this month or early October.

The Astor will be the first car in its segment to feature Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), which will include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, rear drive assist, and blind spot monitoring.

It will also be the first car in India to feature an AI-guided personal assistant in the form of a robot-like device. The AI assistant will be capable of turning its ‘head’ and responding to the person talking, displaying human emotions, sourcing information from Wikipedia, and providing real-time traffic, weather and driving updates.

Other features will include LED lighting, powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, rain sensing wipers, a standard 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 360-degree camera. Passenger safety will likely be taken care of by up to six airbags, electronic stability programme, and of course, the ADAS suite.

Our dealer sources have told us that the Astor will get two petrol engine options: a 1.3-litre three-cylinder turbo (producing around 140PS and 220Nm) and a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated unit (making around 110PS). The turbo-petrol engine will be paired with a 6-speed automatic while the naturally aspirated one will get manual and CVT options.

The Astor could be priced from Rs 10 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Kia Seltos , Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun , and Hyundai Creta .

Read More on : Creta on road price