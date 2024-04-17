English | हिंदी

Mercedes-Benz GLE Enters The Garage Of Bollywood Director R Balki

Modified On Apr 17, 2024 02:17 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz GLE

The luxury SUV comes with three engine options, all of which come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission in an all-wheel-drive system

R Balki Buys A Mercedes-Benz GLE

The Mercedes-Benz GLE, a luxury 5-seater SUV, has just entered the garage of Bollywood director R Balakrishnan (commonly known as R Balki), known for directing movies like Paa, Pad Man, and Ki & Ka. The director gifted himself the base variant of the SUV for his 60th birthday and here is what this luxury SUV has to offer.

Powertrain

Mercedes-Benz GLE 2-litre Diesel Engine

Engine

2-litre diesel

3-litre diesel

3-litre turbo-petrol

Power

269 PS

367 PS

381 PS

Torque

550 Nm

750 Nm

500 Nm

Transmission

9-speed automatic transmission

Drivetrain

All-wheel-drive (AWD)

The Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with both diesel and turbo-petrol engine options, all of which are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. R Balki has bought the base variant of this SUV which comes with the 2-litre diesel engine option.

Mercedes-Benz also offers the GLE in a performance version, called the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe, having a 3-litre twin-turbo petrol engine (435 PS/560 Nm) with a 48V mild-hybrid assist that gives it a boost of 20 PS and 200 Nm.

Features & Safety

Mercedes-Benz GLE Cabin

The GLE comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 590W 13-speaker Burmester sound system.

In terms of safety, it comes with 9 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, park assist, a 360-degree camera, and a set of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features which include blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Price & Rivals

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is priced between Rs 96.4 lakh to Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom). The GLE is a rival to the BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Volvo XC90.

