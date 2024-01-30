Published On Jan 30, 2024 08:57 AM By Sonny for Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024

Both SUVs will get minor revisions with small but useful feature updates

It seems the car action for January 2024 will end as it started - with a luxury SUV. The Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift is set to launch in India on January 31, alongside the updated GLE 53 AMG coupe.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA: What To Expect

The entry-level Mercedes SUV update was revealed globally around mid-2023 and the changes are mild. It gets minor changes to the exterior, most of them at the front with the updated LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs and minor tweaks to the bumper design. There are no changes to the profile or the rear end of the updated Mercedes GLA.

The interior will get slightly more significant updates in terms of functionality with the latest Mercedes steering wheels with touch controls. It already came with the integrated 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and driver’s display, but the central console will be updated and no longer features the large trackpad. It is also expected to get much needed feature updates like a 360-degree camera.

In terms of engines, we expect Mercedes to continue offering it with the same 1.3-litre turbo-petrol (165 PS/ 250 Nm) and 2-litre diesel units (192 PS/ 400 Nm). Both engines will come with automatic transmissions and the diesel to get the option of all-wheel-drive as well. However, we're not expecting a proper AMG version of the facelifted entry-level SUV tomorrow.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe: What To Expect

Following the arrival of the facelifted GLE to India late last year, Mercedes has brought along its popular athletic cousin - the GLE 53 AMG Coupe. It not only gets the sportier roofline, it also gets a peppier engine - a 3-litre twin-turbocharged petrol unit with mild-hybrid technology and all-wheel-drive. This particular variant is globally rated to deliver 435 PS and upto 560 Nm of performance.

The overall changes to the design and cabin will be the same as those seen on the regular GLE facelift with minor revisions and a few feature updates over the previous iteration.

Expected Pricing

The 2024 Mercedes GLA will likely carry a premium over the outgoing model and is likely to be priced between Rs 49 lakh to Rs 54 lakh. Meanwhile, the sporty AMG GLE 53 Coupe is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 1.75 crore (all prices are ex-showroom). The GLA will continue to rival the likes of the Audi Q3 and BMW X1 while the GLE 53 Coupe is an alternative to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

