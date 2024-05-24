Watch: How To Easily Enter The Tall Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Published On May 24, 2024 08:43 AM By Shreyash for Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the German carmakers flagship luxury SUV with immense road presence

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 recently underwent a midlife update with which it got a few design tweaks, but maintaining the same premium cabin experience as before. But when you are spending a few crores for luxury and comfort, it also matters how easily you can get into the cabin. The Maybach GLS is 1838 mm tall, which might pose a concern for short or elderly individuals when entering or exiting the vehicle. But don’t worry, Mercedes has thought of a solution:

It’s normal for tall SUVs to have side steps for easier ingress and egress of the cabin, but they would clash with the regal look of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. So, the German carmaker fitted it with side steps that automatically extend out of the body to help you climb in or out of the SUV, as demonstrated in the video above.

If it’s still too high for the passenger to get in or out comfortably, the ride height of the luxury SUV can be further decreased with the click of a button. This is possible because the Maybach GLS comes with adaptive air suspension technology.

Other Features On Offer

The Maybach SUV also comes with amenities like dual integrated screen setup on the dashboard, 4-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, and all heated and ventilated seats. It also comes with a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and dedicated screens for the rear passengers.

Its safety kit includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane keep assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Powerful V8 Engine

The top-of-the-line Maybach GLS 600 now uses a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine making 557 PS and 770 Nm, and is assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid setup, which gives it an extra boost of 21 PS and 250 Nm. The unit is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission which powers all four wheels. With this setup, the Maybach GLS can sprint from nought to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds.

Price & Rivals

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the Land Rover Range Rover while being an “affordable” alternative to the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

