Mercedes Benz Commences Second Phase Bookings Of The EQC

Published On Sep 09, 2021 05:05 PM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz EQC

The electric SUV currently retails at Rs 1.06 crore, but the second batch could be costlier

The second batch of the EQCs will arrive in October 2021.

The electric SUV will now be sold in over 50 cities and 94 dealerships, including Nashik, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh and Hyderabad.

Mercedes-Benz is also offering a new 11kWh charger with the EQC, which will reduce the charging time from 11 hours to 7.5 hours.

The EQC’s dual electric motors produce 408PS and 760Nm, while its 80kWh battery pack offers a range of over 450 kilometres.

Mercedes Benz has re-opened bookings for the next batch of the EQC electric SUV. The next set of EQCs will arrive in October 2021. It was earlier launched in 2020, but was sold in limited numbers through the CBU route.

Mercedes has also commenced its EV expansion plans, by retailing the EQC from over 50 cities and 94 dealerships. These include cities such as Nashik, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Hyderabad, Mysore, Kolkata, Goa, and Chandigarh. Earlier, it was just sold in six metro cities. The new dealerships have been trained to offer all the services and equipment for the EQC.

With this, Mercedes Benz is also offering a 11kWh with the EQC now, as opposed to the 7.4kWh charger offered currently. As a result, the SUV can be charged within 7 hours and 30 minutes, instead of 11 hours taken earlier.

The EQC runs on an 80kWh battery pack that offers a range of over 450 kilometres. It gets dual-electric motors that offer a combined 408PS and 760Nm. The 0-100kmph sprint can be achieved in under 5.1 seconds.

It features a head-up display, two 12.3-inch screens with the latest MBUX infotainment system, touchpads on the steering wheel, smartphone-based connected car tech, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, three-zone climate control, and 64 levels of ambient lighting.

While it currently retails at Rs 1.06 crore, the EQC could get costlier with the new batch. It now rivals the Audi e-Tron and Jaguar i-Pace, both similarly priced luxury electric SUVs.

