Modified On Apr 21, 2022 01:46 PM By Sonny for Maruti XL6

It now comes with ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera

Maruti has updated the XL6 with more features, new powertrain and cosmetic tweaks.

Gets the same engine update as Ertiga and the new 6-speed automatic option with paddle shifters.

New feature list includes four airbags, connected car tech with remote functions, and more comforts.

Most significant cosmetic tweaks are the new grille and new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Updates have raised prices substantially as the new XL6 costs between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 14.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The updated Maruti XL6 has been revealed in its entirety along with its new prices. The six-seater MPV gets a new powertrain, new premium features, refreshed looks, and more safety. It is now available in three trims which are priced as follows:

Variant Manual Automatic Zeta Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 12.79 lakh Alpha Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 13.79 lakh Alpha+ Rs 12.89 lakh Rs 14.39 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The facelifted XL6 gets minor cosmetic updates to the exterior with an updated grille that now has more chrome on it, Smoke Grey lens for the LED taillamps, and new two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. It retains the black cladding for its rugged appeal and the quad-chamber LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. At the rear it gets a new roof-integrated spoiler, adding a sporty touch to its premium aesthetic.

The bigger changes to the XL6 are on the inside and under the skin. While the cabin looks mostly unchanged, Maruti has added plenty of new features to its premium MPV with captain seats in the second row. The front row seats are now ventilated with perforated leatherette upholstery, the new SmartPlay Pro infotainment system gets more connected car tech, the steering wheel now gets telescopic adjustment and front doors now have courtesy lamps. The central display unit stays the same size with a 7-inch touchscreen.

In terms of tech, the new Suzuki Connect system gives access to various vehicle telematics and also offers remote functions such as climate control (only with the automatic variants). The onboard system can take voice commands with the wake prompt of “Hi Suzuki”.

Maruti has expanded the safety package of the XL6 too. It now comes with four airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, ABS and rear parking sensors as standard. Additionally, the XL6 now comes with a 360-degree view camera and tyre pressure monitor as well.

The XL6 continues to share its mechanicals with the Ertiga. It too gets the latest-gen 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, tuned to an output of 103PS and 137Nm. The standard transmission is still a 5-speed manual, but the aged 4-speed automatic has been replaced by a 6-speed automatic torque converter. The new automatic option also comes with paddle shifters.

The rejuvenated Maruti XL6 resumes its rivalry with the Kia Carens in the MPV space.

