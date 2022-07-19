Modified On Jul 19, 2022 09:37 AM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara will be Maruti Suzuki’s first model to feature a strong-hybrid powertrain

The new Grand Vitara is Maruti’s version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Gets the same 1.5-litre mild- and strong-hybrid powertrains as the Toyota

It will also come with an AWD option with the mild-hybrid manual powertrain.

To have a few distinctive styling traits to stand apart from the Toyota SUV.

Features on board to include a panoramic sunroof and a 9-inch touchscreen.

Expected to go on sale by August-end; likely to have a starting price of Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti’s next big launch is going to be the new Grand Vitara, which will debut tomorrow. Its launch and price announcement is expected by the end of August.

Platform And Powertrains

The Grand Vitara shares its platform with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Both models will be the only compact SUVs to get both mild- and strong-hybrid powertrains. The Maruti-Toyota SUV duo will come with a 102PS mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol engine (5-speed MT and 6-speed AT), while the 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid powertrain will have a combined output of 116PS (e-CVT).

The two SUVs will also come with an electric motor, making 80.2PS and 141Nm with their strong-hybrid powertrain. The mild-hybrid powertrain will get an optional all-wheel-drive system (AWD).

Exterior And Interior

Although both SUVs will feature LED lighting and alloy wheels, they will have some design differences. Even on the inside, the Maruti SUV will get an all-black theme while the Toyota Hyryder features both monotone and dual-tone options, depending on the variant.

Related: 5 Reasons Why The New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Is Not The Successor To The Original

Features On Board

The Maruti SUV will have similar features including the digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen and a 360-degree camera. Maruti will also likely be offering its flagship SUV with ventilated front seats, a head-up display, wireless phone charger and ambient lighting.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and disc brakes all around.

Price And Rivals

We expect Maruti to price the Grand Vitara from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV will square off against the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Hyundai Creta.