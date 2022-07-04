Modified On Jul 04, 2022 07:42 PM By Rohit

The Maruti SUV, essentially Suzuki’s version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will have some distinctive styling bits while carrying on with an identical features list

Maruti’s new compact SUV, likely to be called the ‘Grand Vitara’, will break cover in the third week of July.

To get a 9-inch touchscreen, a head-up display, and 360-degree camera.

Will get the same 1.5-litre mild and strong-hybrid powertrains as the Toyota.

Will offer a segment-exclusive AWD option with the manual mild-hybrid engine option.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

We already know that Maruti-Toyota have been coming up with their new compact SUVs. While the Toyota model has been unveiled (christened as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder), Maruti will soon be taking covers off its version, which is likely to be called the ‘Grand Vitara’.

While the two SUVs will be based on the same platform, they will have a few distinctive styling traits; but don’t expect them to be too significant. Like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the Maruti SUV should also get all LED lighting and dual-tone alloy wheels, albeit with a different design.

Similarly, you can expect some changes in terms of cabin theme and seat upholstery on the Maruti SUV over the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. When it comes to equipment, the Maruti will also have an identical features list as the Toyota, which includes a 9-inch touchscreen system, 360-degree camera, head-up display, and ventilated front seats.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and electronic stability control.

Also Read: Upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara Details Revealed By Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Under the hood, there won’t be any changes between the two SUVs. Here’s a look at the Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s powertrains:

Engine 1.5-litre Mild-hybrid 1.5-litre Strong-hybrid Power 102PS 116PS (combined) Torque 135Nm – Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT Drivetrain FWD, AWD (MT only) FWD

Like Toyota, the Maruti SUV will also come with an electric motor, making 80.2PS/141Nm with its strong-hybrid powertrain. The first-in-segment AWD option, however, will be available only with the mild-hybrid-equipped manual variants. There won’t be any diesel engine on offer.

Related: More Exciting Maruti SUVs To Follow The Brezza: Hisashi Takeuchi, MD And CEO At Maruti Suzuki

We expect Maruti’s Kia Seltos-rivalling SUV to be priced aggressively, thanks to its high levels of localisation, and could be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Other than the Kia and Toyota models, Maruti’s compact SUV will also rival the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, and Skoda Kushaq.