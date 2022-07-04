Upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara Details Revealed By Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Modified On Jul 04, 2022 12:26 PM By Sonny

The Maruti-Toyota’s Hyundai Creta rival will offer various segment-exclusive capabilities

The recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also be a shared product with Maruti Suzuki. This time, it’s a Toyota offering first and a Maruti model second. While the homegrown brand is yet to reveal the badge name for its version of the Toyota SUV, we have good reason to believe that it will be called the Grand Vitara. Maruti has already dropped the Vitara half from the sub-4 metre Brezza, while the global-spec Suzuki Vitara is also due a generational update.

Maruti Grand Vitara Design

While the upcoming Maruti compact SUV has only ever been spied under camouflage, many of its details and specifications are revealed by the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The main differences between the two SUVs will be focused on the front fascia and potentially a different theme for the cabin. Based on the previous cross-badged models like the Baleno-Glanza and Vitara Brezza-Urban Cruiser, the rear end of the two SUVs will likely be very similar. The two will likely look the same from the side, complete with body cladding along the bottom edge. It will also get 17-inch alloy wheels but with a different design.

The new Grand Vitara is expected to look quite different from the outgoing Suzuki Vitara (pictured above) on sale in various global markets.

Maruti Grand Vitara Engines

Like the Hyryder, the Maruti SUV will get the choice of two powertrains. The first is Maruti’s own 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, producing 102PS and 135Nm. It will be offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The cool part about this engine option is that it will also be available with an AWD option, but only with the manual shifter. It will be the only other SUV apart from the Hyryder to offer all-wheel drive in the compact SUV space.

The second powertrain option is also a shared segment exclusive with Toyota – a strong hybrid setup that uses a petrol engine, an electric drive motor and a small lithium-ion battery pack. This hybrid system is Toyota’s technology and will be locally manufactured. Its 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 92PS/122Nm, the electric motor is rated at 80PS/141Nm, while the combined output in hybrid mode is rated at 116PS. The system uses an electronic drive transmission, which has no gears but instead manages the power distribution between the engine, battery and electric drive motor. It automatically switches between petrol, hybrid and EV-only modes.

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder To Be As Fuel Efficient As The Honda City Hybrid

Maruti Grand Vitara Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder already has many features similar to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The new features on offer would be the panoramic sunroof, 7-inch digitised instrument cluster, hill descent control, rotary drive mode switch (AWD variant) and cabin precooling.

The features carried over from the new Marutis include a 360-degree camera, head-up display, six airbags, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting. It also gets the same central console with a 9-inch display for the infotainment system, the same auto AC controls, and wireless charging pad.

Maruti Grand Vitara Expected Launch

The pre-bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are underway with the launch likely in August. Maruti is expected to reveal the Grand Vitara in July with the launch expected by August end. Both SUVs are expected to have a starting price of around Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read More on : Urban Cruiser on road price