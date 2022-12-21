Modified On Dec 21, 2022 01:37 PM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

Maruti is replacing the diesel unit in its SUV with a strong-hybrid so what better way to compare its claimed mileage than with the segment leader’s diesel-manual setup?

The compact SUV space has been buzzing for the last few months with the launch of the 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, two of the first hybrid offerings in the segment. Both the SUVs get mild- and strong-hybrid options, with the former having a claimed mileage of 27.97kmpl.

So we decided to put the new Grand Vitara against the segment leader, the Hyundai Creta, in terms of their real-world mileage performance to see which one comes out on top. For this comparison, we have considered the diesel-manual iteration of the Hyundai SUV as it is the most frugal of its range.

Before we delve into the details, here’s a quick look at their important numbers:

Specifications 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 116PS (combined) 115PS Torque 141Nm (electric motor) 250Nm Transmission e-CVT 6-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 27.97kmpl 21.4kmpl Tested Fuel Efficiency (City) 25.45kmpl 16.03kmpl Tested Fuel Efficiency (Highway) 21.97kmpl 20.23kmpl

It is worth noting that neither can match their claimed efficiency figures in either driving conditions. Thanks to the strong-hybrid setup, the Grand Vitara has a huge lead in terms of fuel efficiency, at least on paper. The Maruti SUV runs on pure EV mode at low speeds, giving it an impressive lead by almost 9.5kmpl over the Creta diesel-manual’s tested mileage figure in the city. However, the gap narrows significantly when both the SUVs are driven on the highway, where it comes to a margin of just around 2kmpl. Here, the Grand Vitara’s engine comes into play more than the electric motor at higher speeds when the battery runs out of power and there is not enough braking to recharge it.

Also Read: New Maruti Flagship MPV Based On The Toyota Innova Hycross To Arrive By August 2023

Based on our tests, here’s how the two models are expected to fare in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara 23.58kmpl 22.75kmpl 24.5kmpl Hyundai Creta 17.88kmpl 18.98kmpl 16.90kmpl

For those using the hybrid SUV mostly within city limits, expect an average fuel economy of 24kmpl while it drops down by almost 2kmpl when used heavily on out-city trips.

The Creta, on the other hand, manages to return a fuel efficiency of nearly 18kmpl when used equally between city and highway commutes. That said, its mileage drops to about 17kmpl if your usage is primarily restricted to the city.

Also Read: Could This Be Hyundai’s Micro SUV To Take On Tata Punch?

Price Comparison

Maruti offers the strong-hybrid setup in only two variants of the Grand Vitara, that are priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel engine is available in following trims: E, EX, S, S+, SX Executive, SX and SX (O), which are priced between Rs 10.94 lakh and Rs 18.24 lakh.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate, and the car’s condition. If you own a Grand Vitara with the strong-hybrid setup, or a diesel-manual version of the Hyundai Creta, drop your findings in the comments section below – we would love to hear from you.

Read More on : Grand Vitara on road price