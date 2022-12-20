Modified On Dec 20, 2022 07:21 PM By Sonny

The premium hybrid offering will also introduce ADAS to Maruti’s lineup

Toyota’s iconic MPV will become part of the shared model lineup with Maruti.

In its latest version, the Innova Hycross is an even more premium offering.

It will become Maruti’s flagship offering with features like ADAS and ventilated front seats.

Hycross-based MPV will become Maruti’s second hybrid offering.

Expected to be priced similarly, starting from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Innova Hycross’ expansive features list is set to be offered under a different brand name as well, that of Maruti Suzuki, as part of their ongoing model-sharing partnership. It has been spied while testing and we now have information that it will be debuting by August 2023.

Where will it fit in the lineup?

The premium MPV will become the new flagship of the Maruti Suzuki lineup, above the recently introduced Grand Vitara compact SUV. While the Ertiga and XL6 dominate the affordable MPV space, the Maruti-badged Innova Hycross will allow longtime customers of the brand to move up segments without changing to another manufacturer.

What does it bring to the Maruti stable?

The Innova Hycross is a feature-loaded offering with plenty of new technologies. Apart from its spacious dimensions, the Toyota MPV offers a premium cabin experience too. While it is no longer a body-on-frame offering with a rear-wheel-drive powertrain, it still offers an experience unlike any other Maruti on sale today.

What does the Innova Hycross offer?

The latest generation of the Innova MPV comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and a 360-degree parking camera. It also gets a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, and a digital driver’s display.

Its safety features include ADAS tech like auto-emergency braking and lane assist, along with vehicle stability control, up to six airbags, and front and rear parking sensors. The presence of ADAS will be a first for a Maruti car in India.

Maruti’s next hybrid offering

Like the Grand Vitara based on the Toyota Hyryder, the Maruti MPV based on the Innova Hycross will also feature a strong hybrid powertrain. This one uses a 2-litre petrol engine along with the hybrid tech (read: electric motor) for a combined output of 186PS and up to 206Nm from the electric motor, mated to an e-CVT automatic. The Toyota MPV claims an impressive fuel economy of 21.1kmpl, higher even than the ARAI-rated efficiency of the petrol-powered Maruti Ertiga.

There will also be variants with only the 2-litre petrol engine without electrification for a more affordable price, also mated to a CVT automatic and rated at 174PS and 205Nm.

Expected pricing

The prices for even the Toyota Innova Hycross are yet to be announced but we expect them to start from Rs 20 lakh, with the top variants likely to touch the Rs 30 lakh mark (ex-showroom). We assume that the Maruti-badged version of the MPV will be priced similarly too, making it the most expensive Maruti yet. It will now be an apt rival to the Kia Carnival.