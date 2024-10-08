Maruti, Hyundai, And Mahindra Were The Best-selling Car Brands In September 2024

In September 2024, Maruti maintained its position at the top of the sales chart as the best-selling car brand in India. Hyundai also held on to its second spot, while Tata slipped from third to fourth place and was beaten by another major Indian marque. Let's take a closer look at the brand-wise sales for September.

Hyundai crossed the sales mark of 50,000 units last month, registering a growth of 3.2 percent in monthly sales. Its September 2024 sales, however, still fell short of around 3,000 units compared to its sales in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki dispatched nearly 1.45 lakh vehicles in September 2024, which is more than the combined sales of Hyundai, Mahindra, and even Tata. Its MoM (month-on-month) demand almost remained consistent, however its year-on-year (YoY) sales reduced by almost 4 percent.

After Hyundai, Mahindra is the only brand on the list to cross the sales mark of 50,000 units in September. Mahindra dispatched around 10,000 more vehicles than Tata last month, taking the third spot in the sales table. The Indian automaker recorded a positive growth of 18 percent and close to 24 percent in both MoM and YoY sales, respectively.

With over 41,000 units dispatched, Tata’s monthly sales went down by 7 percent, while it also recorded a dip of more than 8 percent in yearly sales.

Toyota experienced the highest decline of nearly 17 percent in monthly sales, with around 23,800 units dispatched in September. However, Toyota sold around 1,600 more cars last month compared to last year in the same month.