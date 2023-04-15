Published On Apr 15, 2023 12:01 PM By Ansh for Maruti Grand Vitara

The popularity of the compact SUV is on the rise and so is the waiting period

Maruti’s flagship offering, the Grand Vitara, has marked its place in the compact SUV segment. It was among the second highest-selling compact SUV in March 2023 and among the top ten-selling models of the month. With both petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains to offer, and a feature-rich cabin, it is a strong competitor for its rivals. Its growing popularity is also the reason for its long waiting period, which can go up to 10 months as of April.

Also Read: After 40 Years, The Maruti’s ‘800’ Nameplate Is Officially NO LONGER With Alto 800

Let’s take a look at its wait time in 20 major Indian cities:

Cities Waiting Period New Delhi 6.5 - 7.5 months Bengaluru No Waiting Mumbai 4 - 5 months Hyderabad 2 - 3 months Pune 3 - 4.5 months Chennai 2 months Jaipur 5 - 5.5 months Ahmedabad 4 - 4.5 months Gurugram 3 - 4 months Lucknow 5.5 - 6 months Kolkata 3 - 3.5 months Thane 4 months Surat 2 - 4 months Ghaziabad 5 - 6 months Chandigarh 6 months Coimbatore 4 months Patna 4 - 5 months Faridabad 7 - 8 months Indore 2.5 - 3 months Noida 10 months

Takeaways

The only city where the compact SUV does not have a waiting period is Bengaluru.

Its average waiting period in most cities is between three to four months.

In cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Coimbatore and Noida, the wait time can range between two and four months.

For buyers in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Chandigarh, the wait to take delivery of their Grand Vitara is around five to six months.

You’ll have to wait for up to seven and a half months in Delhi, and up to eight months in Faridabad to drive your Grand Vitara home.

Its longest waiting period is in Noida, where buyers have to wait for up to 10 months to get their SUV delivered.

Also Read: Maruti Fronx First Drive: 5 Things We Learned On The Way

Read More on : Maruti Grand Vitara on road price