Maruti Grand Vitara Can Take Up To 10 Months To Enter Your Garage

Published On Apr 15, 2023 12:01 PM By Ansh for Maruti Grand Vitara

The popularity of the compact SUV is on the rise and so is the waiting period

Maruti Grand Vitara

Maruti’s flagship offering, the Grand Vitara, has marked its place in the compact SUV segment. It was among the second highest-selling compact SUV in March 2023 and among the top ten-selling models of the month. With both petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains to offer, and a feature-rich cabin, it is a strong competitor for its rivals. Its growing popularity is also the reason for its long waiting period, which can go up to 10 months as of April.

Let’s take a look at its wait time in 20 major Indian cities:

Cities

Waiting Period

New Delhi

6.5 - 7.5 months

Bengaluru

No Waiting

Mumbai

4 - 5 months

Hyderabad

2 - 3 months

Pune

3 - 4.5 months

Chennai

2 months

Jaipur

5 - 5.5 months

Ahmedabad

4 - 4.5 months

Gurugram

3 - 4 months

Lucknow

5.5  - 6 months

Kolkata

3 - 3.5 months

Thane

4 months

Surat

2 - 4 months

Ghaziabad

5 - 6 months

Chandigarh

6 months

Coimbatore

4 months

Patna

4 - 5 months

Faridabad

7 - 8 months

Indore

2.5 - 3 months

Noida

10 months

Takeaways

  • The only city where the compact SUV does not have a waiting period is Bengaluru.

Maruti Grand Vitara

  • Its average waiting period in most cities is between three to four months.

  • In cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Coimbatore and Noida, the wait time can range between two and four months.

Maruti Grand Vitara Cabin

  • For buyers in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Chandigarh, the wait to take delivery of their Grand Vitara is around five to six months.

  • You’ll have to wait for up to seven and a half months in Delhi, and up to eight months in Faridabad to drive your Grand Vitara home.

Maruti Grand Vitara Rear

  • Its longest waiting period is in Noida, where buyers have to wait for up to 10 months to get their SUV delivered.

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Grand Vitara

