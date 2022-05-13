Published On May 13, 2022 08:01 PM By CarDekho

The new facility will have a capacity to produce up to 2.5 lakh vehicles per year initially

The Haryana government has allotted Maruti Suzuki 800 acres of land at the Industrial Model Township (IMT) Kharkhoda in Haryana. Subject to further approvals, Maruti expects to set up a new production facility by 2025 that will have a capacity to build up to 2.5 lakh cars annually.

We suspect that the future plant could be used for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. The 2025 timeline for the facility coincides with the carmaker’s previously announced plans to introduce its first electric car. Maruti Suzuki will invest Rs 11,000 crore to develop the plant in its first phase.

Alongside EVs, Maruti will also have to build some of its internal components that’ll require specialised tooling and machinery which may not be present at its existing facilities. The carmaker says that there will be “space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future.”

In addition to the new facility in Haryana, Maruti will also set up a new electric car production facility in Gujarat. It has already planned a Rs 3,100 crore investment to expand its existing plant near Ahmedabad for EV manufacturing, and a 7,300 crore investment for an EV battery manufacturing plant that will be set up in 2026 beside the same facility. The first electric car from the carmaker is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. It’ll rival the Tata Nexon EV and upcoming electric cars from Hyundai and MG.