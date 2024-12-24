Maruti e Vitara: What To Expect

The upcoming Maruti e Vitara is expected to retail around Rs 20 lakh and will take on the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV

While Maruti has had all sorts of cars and powertrain options in the market over the years, it didn’t have a presence in the electric car space. That’s now set to change as the recently teased e Vitara offering will be Maruti’s first electric vehicle. The e Vitara will make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 which will be held between January 17 and 22.

Till then, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming electric SUV from Maruti and a look at what one should expect in terms of exterior, interior, powertrain, features and pricing.

A Rugged Design

The first teaser released by Maruti of the e Vitara had revealed the electric SUV’s front end, showcasing the Y-shaped LED DRLs. Apart from the aforementioned lighting elements, the Suzuki e Vitara that was revealed globally recently featured a blacked-out chunky bumper and fog lamps in the lower section of the bumper. We expect the overall design elements of the India-spec version to be similar to that of the global model.

In profile, one can expect it to get 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels (19-inch with AWD), and plenty of body cladding giving it a macho appearance. The rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar thereby giving it a more modern look.

The rear boasts connected LED tail lights, a shark fin antenna and a roof-mounted spoiler.

A Sophisticated Interior With Premium Features

As seen on the global-spec version, the interior will likely feature a dual-tone theme and dual -screens setup (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver’s display). The cabin features a sporty-looking 2-spoke steering wheel and vertically-oriented AC vents surrounded by chrome accents.

One can expect it to come with features such as automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, a wireless phone charger and connected car tech.

In terms of safety, it will probably get features like six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold and level-2 ADAS. If the India-spec version gets ADAS, it will be the first ever Maruti car to get the advanced and premium safety feature.

What Powers It?

We expect Maruti to offer the India-spec version of the e Vitara with the same powertrain options that are available with the global version of the SUV. Here is a look at the specifications:

Battery 49 kWh 61 kWh Drivetrain 2WD 2WD 4WD Power 144 PS 174 PS 249 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm 300 Nm

The exact claimed ranges are not yet revealed, but we expect it to deliver a range of up to 600 km.

Rivals And Expected Price

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.