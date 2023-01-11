Modified On Jan 11, 2023 09:17 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

The Brezza is the first subcompact SUV to get the cleaner fuel alternative

Maruti Brezza CNG to get 88PS/121.5Nm 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine.

CNG expected with the SUV’s mid-spec VXI and ZXI variants.

Could demand around a lakh more than its corresponding petrol variants.

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the Brezza CNG at the Auto Expo 2023. It’s the second CNG SUV from the carmaker after the Grand Vitara and is the first in its segment to get the option. Its prices are expected to be revealed soon.

The Brezza gets the same 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine as seen on the recently launched Grand Vitara. The engine belts out 88PS and 121.5Nm while running on CNG and comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

We’re expecting Maruti Brezza’s VXI and ZXI variants to get the CNG option, which come with features such as electric sunroof, cruise control, engine push start/stop, automatic AC, a 7-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera, ESP, and hill hold assist.

We’re expecting Maruti Brezza CNG to command around a lakh more than its corresponding petrol variants. For reference, the compact SUV ranges from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). As said earlier, there are no subcompact SUVs currently that get the CNG option. With this, Maruti now has 13 CNG cars on sale, including the Alto 800, Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Grand Vitara, XL6, and Ertiga.

Read More on : Brezza on road price