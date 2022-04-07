English | हिंदी

March 2022 Compact SUV Sales: Hyundai Creta Continues To Lead The Segment

Published On Apr 07, 2022 05:25 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

The overall segment saw a healthy 30 percent growth in monthly sales

The compact SUV space remains one of the most popular segments in India right now. After a 20 percent decline in February, the segment seems to have bounced back with a 30 percent increase in monthly sales in March. The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos continue to be the best-selling models of this segment, while there was a spike in demand for the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. 

 

March 2022

February 2022

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

10532

9606

9.63

30.2

44.41

-14.21

8672

Kia Seltos

8415

6575

27.98

24.12

37.09

-12.97

8500

Mahindra Scorpio

6061

2610

132.22

17.37

8.19

9.18

2776

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

2674

1151

132.31

7.66

8.9

-1.24

1604

Skoda Kushaq

2499

2307

8.32

7.16

0

7.16

2367

Volkswagen Taigun

2380

2388

-0.33

6.82

0

6.82

2418

MG Astor

2248

2275

-1.18

6.44

0

6.44

1081

Nissan Kicks

65

158

-58.86

0.18

0.49

-0.31

190

Total

34874

27070

28.82

99.95

      

  • The Hyundai Creta crossed the 10,000 monthly sales mark for the first time since November 2021, with a tally of 10,500 units in March. It enjoyed a month-on-month(MoM) sales increase of 10 percent, while its year-on-year(YoY) market share has now shrunk by 15 percent. 

  • The Kia Seltos retains its position as the second most popular in the segment, seeing an almost 30 percent increase in MoM sales. It sold almost 2,000 units more than it did in February. Like the Creta, the Seltos has lost some of its market share to the new rivals. 

Kia Seltos Gets MY22 Update, Feature Upgrades Includes Four Airbags As Standard

  • The Mahindra Scorpio’s sales for March were more than double that of February. It witnessed an MoM growth of 132 percent with over 6,000 units sold. 

  • The Maruti’s S-Cross also enjoyed an MoM growth of over 130 percent, but that only took its March tally to 2674 units. It is due an update soon with a new powertrain and more features. 

  • The Skoda Kushaq seems to have found its average monthly output of around 2,500 units. That’s still good enough to be the fifth most popular model in the segment, losing a few spots due to the spike in demand for the S-Cross and Scorpio. The compact SUV saw an eight percent increase in the monthly sales, and holds seven percent of the segment’s market share.

  • The Volkswagen Taigun’s March tally was only 119 units behind the Kushaq. It too reports an average sales of around 2,400 units per month since its launch. 

  • The MG Astor is one of the slowest performing new models in this segment, despite being one of the most feature rich. Its March figures were not far behind the Kushaq and Taigun, which can be partly attributed to MG’s struggles with supply chain issues likely restricting its monthly output. 

  • The Nissan Kicks remains at the bottom of the segment’s demand and sells less than 100 units in March. It saw a 60 percent dip in monthly sales while averaging sales of around 190 units in the last six months. 

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
