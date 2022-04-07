March 2022 Compact SUV Sales: Hyundai Creta Continues To Lead The Segment

Published On Apr 07, 2022 05:25 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

The overall segment saw a healthy 30 percent growth in monthly sales

The compact SUV space remains one of the most popular segments in India right now. After a 20 percent decline in February, the segment seems to have bounced back with a 30 percent increase in monthly sales in March. The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos continue to be the best-selling models of this segment, while there was a spike in demand for the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

March 2022 February 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 10532 9606 9.63 30.2 44.41 -14.21 8672 Kia Seltos 8415 6575 27.98 24.12 37.09 -12.97 8500 Mahindra Scorpio 6061 2610 132.22 17.37 8.19 9.18 2776 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2674 1151 132.31 7.66 8.9 -1.24 1604 Skoda Kushaq 2499 2307 8.32 7.16 0 7.16 2367 Volkswagen Taigun 2380 2388 -0.33 6.82 0 6.82 2418 MG Astor 2248 2275 -1.18 6.44 0 6.44 1081 Nissan Kicks 65 158 -58.86 0.18 0.49 -0.31 190 Total 34874 27070 28.82 99.95

The Hyundai Creta crossed the 10,000 monthly sales mark for the first time since November 2021, with a tally of 10,500 units in March. It enjoyed a month-on-month(MoM) sales increase of 10 percent, while its year-on-year(YoY) market share has now shrunk by 15 percent.

The Kia Seltos retains its position as the second most popular in the segment, seeing an almost 30 percent increase in MoM sales. It sold almost 2,000 units more than it did in February. Like the Creta, the Seltos has lost some of its market share to the new rivals.

The Mahindra Scorpio’s sales for March were more than double that of February. It witnessed an MoM growth of 132 percent with over 6,000 units sold.

The Maruti’s S-Cross also enjoyed an MoM growth of over 130 percent, but that only took its March tally to 2674 units. It is due an update soon with a new powertrain and more features.

The Skoda Kushaq seems to have found its average monthly output of around 2,500 units. That’s still good enough to be the fifth most popular model in the segment, losing a few spots due to the spike in demand for the S-Cross and Scorpio. The compact SUV saw an eight percent increase in the monthly sales, and holds seven percent of the segment’s market share.

The Volkswagen Taigun’s March tally was only 119 units behind the Kushaq. It too reports an average sales of around 2,400 units per month since its launch.

The MG Astor is one of the slowest performing new models in this segment, despite being one of the most feature rich. Its March figures were not far behind the Kushaq and Taigun, which can be partly attributed to MG’s struggles with supply chain issues likely restricting its monthly output.

The Nissan Kicks remains at the bottom of the segment’s demand and sells less than 100 units in March. It saw a 60 percent dip in monthly sales while averaging sales of around 190 units in the last six months.

Read More on : Kushaq on road price