It seems to be a bit bigger than the XUV300, but not as big as the XUV700

Mahindra’s Pratap Bose teases a new SUV for 2023, which could be a Hyundai Creta- rival.

The teaser shows the flared wheel arches, bold shoulder line and a hunchback-type boot of the new SUV.

The new SUV could be the new generation XUV500, which was confirmed to return in a new avatar.

Debut is expected in the second half of 2023.

The end of the year is here and we’re getting all the information and leaks on cars set to arrive in 2023. Amidst all the buzz, Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer at Mahindra, has teased a new ‘under the wraps’ SUV.

The teased SUV looks like a Hyundai Creta-sized model, basically a compact SUV. The tiny visual details show that the SUV will have flared wheel arches, a prominent shoulder line, and a hunchback-type boot design.

Mahindra currently has no offering in the compact SUV space, which comprises the Hyundai Creta , Maruti Grand Vitara , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Skoda Kushaq , MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun . The compact SUV space is one of the most sought-after segments among buyers having a budget of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (on-road).

Going by the carmaker’s confirmation in 2021, we’re expecting the XUV500 to make a comeback in a new generation avatar. Prior to the launch of XUV700, Mahindra confirmed that the XUV500 will be temporarily discontinued, but will return in the future. It will use the XUV700’s W601 platform and should be smaller in size to its predecessor.

Details about the second-generation XUV500 (if the model teased is indeed that) are scarce, but we’re expecting it to use the XUV300’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both engines belt out performance that is on a par with other compact SUVs’ outputs. Moreover, it could be one of the few SUVs with a diesel powertrain.

Mahindra has stated that it won’t be present at the Auto Expo 2023. So, we’re expecting this SUV to be unveiled sometime next year, possibly in the second half of the calendar. The new SUV, if it is indeed a compact model, is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).