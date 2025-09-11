Mahindra XUV700 New Price After GST Cut: Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 1.43 Lakh

New prices of the Mahindra XUV700 are already available for customers

It’s a good time for customers planning to bring home a new Mahindra. The SUV manufacturer has passed on the GST rate cut benefits before the new rates go into effect on September 22. Along with this, the manufacturer has revealed the variant-wise savings for its popular models, including the Mahindra XUV700, which we are going to talk about in this report.

Mahindra XUV700: Variant-wise Price Savings

While Mahindra is yet to announce in-depth variant-wise price savings for the XUV700, it has given out how much customers will save depending on the trim they choose. The details are as follows:

Trim Old GST + Cess New GST Rate Savings MX 48 percent 40 percent Rs 88,900 AX3 48 percent 40 percent Rs 1,06,500 AX5 S 48 percent 40 percent Rs 1,10,200 AX5 48 percent 40 percent Rs 1,18,300 AX7 48 percent 40 percent Rs 1,31,900 AX7 L 48 percent 40 percent Rs 1,43,000

As you can see in the table above, all trims apart from the base are cheaper by over Rs 1 lakh. To know how much you’ll save based on the powertrain you pick, we request that you contact your nearest Mahindra dealer.

Mahindra XUV700: Why Have The Prices Reduced?

The Mahindra XUV700 falls into the SUV category, where it boasts a length of over 4,000 mm and an engine capacity of over 1,500 cc. Hence, customers are offered savings of 8 percent as it used to command 48 percent GST (28 percent GST + 20 percent cess). The revised tax slab for the XUV700 is a flat 40 percent GST.

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Slab Savings For Customers SUVs (Above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50 percent (28% GST + up to 22% cess) 40 percent 10 percent

Meanwhile, if you want to know the amount of savings on other types of vehicles such as sub-4 metre SUVs, hybrids and diesel cars, you can check out this in-depth report.

CarDekho Says

Good times to bring a Mahindra XUV700 home! With the revised pricing already in effect, the XUV700 now screams more value for money with its potent engines, spacious cabin and plenty of features. If you had your eyes on one, we would recommend putting your money down. Also note that with the decrease in ex-showroom price of vehicles, other components like RTO, Insurance, etc. also decrease, hence, the overall car buying cost comes down by a significant margin.