All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Mahindra XUV700 New Price After GST Cut: Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 1.43 Lakh

    Modified On Sep 11, 2025 04:01 PM By Aniruthan

    5.9K Views
    • Write a comment

    New prices of the Mahindra XUV700 are already available for customers

    Mahindra XUV700

    It’s a good time for customers planning to bring home a new Mahindra. The SUV manufacturer has passed on the GST rate cut benefits before the new rates go into effect on September 22. Along with this, the manufacturer has revealed the variant-wise savings for its popular models, including the Mahindra XUV700, which we are going to talk about in this report. 

    Mahindra XUV700: Variant-wise Price Savings

    While Mahindra is yet to announce in-depth variant-wise price savings for the XUV700, it has given out how much customers will save depending on the trim they choose. The details are as follows: 

    Trim 

    Old GST + Cess

    New GST Rate 

    Savings 

    MX

    48 percent 

    40 percent

    Rs 88,900

    AX3

    48 percent 

    40 percent

    Rs 1,06,500

    AX5 S

    48 percent 

    40 percent

    Rs 1,10,200

    AX5

    48 percent 

    40 percent

    Rs 1,18,300

    AX7

    48 percent 

    40 percent

    Rs 1,31,900

    AX7 L

    48 percent 

    40 percent

    Rs 1,43,000

    As you can see in the table above, all trims apart from the base are cheaper by over Rs 1 lakh. To know how much you’ll save based on the powertrain you pick, we request that you contact your nearest Mahindra dealer. 

    Also Read: Mahindra SUVs New Price After GST Rate Cut

    Mahindra XUV700: Why Have The Prices Reduced? 

    Mahindra XUV700

    The Mahindra XUV700 falls into the SUV category, where it boasts a length of over 4,000 mm and an engine capacity of over 1,500 cc. Hence, customers are offered savings of 8 percent as it used to command 48 percent GST (28 percent GST + 20 percent cess). The revised tax slab for the XUV700 is a flat 40 percent GST.

    Type Of Vehicle 

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Slab

    Savings For Customers 

    SUVs (Above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)

    Up to 50 percent (28% GST + up to 22% cess)

    40 percent

    10 percent

    Meanwhile, if you want to know the amount of savings on other types of vehicles such as sub-4 metre SUVs, hybrids and diesel cars, you can check out this in-depth report

    CarDekho Says 

    Mahindra XUV700

    Good times to bring a Mahindra XUV700 home! With the revised pricing already in effect, the XUV700 now screams more value for money with its potent engines, spacious cabin and plenty of features. If you had your eyes on one, we would recommend putting your money down. Also note that with the decrease in ex-showroom price of vehicles, other components like RTO, Insurance, etc. also decrease, hence, the overall car buying cost comes down by a significant margin.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Mahindra XUV700 New Price After GST Cut: Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 1.43 Lakh
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience