Modified On Jan 14, 2020 03:28 PM By Dhruv

From BS6 SUVs to new EVs, here’s what you could expect from Mahindra at Auto Expo 2020

Indian carmaker Mahindra will turn up at Auto Expo 2020 with a host of important showcases which will not only tell us what their R&D team has been up to, but also its future plans. Take a look at the cars we expect at the Mahindra pavilion.

eKUV100

Okay. So you have already seen the eKUV100 at Auto Expo 2018 and it should ideally have been launched by now. However, Mahindra has not done so and has been quite mum regarding information surrounding the same. We expect it to showcase the electric crossover once again at Auto Expo 2020, to jog people’s memory with a possible launch soon after that.

2020 Thar

We could probably fill up a hard drive with all the spy shots we have seen of the upcoming Thar. Between this, the upcoming Scorpio and XUV500, our best bet is that the Thar will make it to Auto Expo 2020. In all the spy shots we have seen, the Thar looks closest to being ready for production. The new Thar will feature quite a few changes over the current model. Read more about them here.

XUV300 EV

Another EV we expect Mahindra to bring for the show is the XUV300 Electric. Launched last year, the XUV300 has managed to garner a fair number of admirers and with the performance becoming electric, it’s a recipe that will only get better. We won’t be surprised if Mahindra even showcases the production-spec model at the expo.

TUV300 facelift

The TUV300 got a facelift sometime ago but we are expecting Mahindra to do it once more. And we think that it will use the backdrop of the expo to do it. Whether that update also means the addition of new features, you will have to wait till the expo to find out. If this does happen, Mahindra could also choose to upgrade its diesel engine to meet BS6 emission norms.

Electric mobility concepts

Last time around, Mahindra had showcased some personal mobility concepts at the expo and they seemed to garner quite a bit of attention. This time around, with the world going electric one car at a time, we expect it to showcase something similar.

Apart from these individual showcases, we expect the entire lineup to be present at Mahindra’s pavilion.