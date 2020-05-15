Mahindra TUV300 BS6 Facelift Launch Delayed

Published On May 15, 2020 12:24 PM By Sonny for Mahindra TUV 300

It has been spied with an updated front fascia to meet pedestrian safety norms

TUV300 spied with a new grille and bumper besides the changes that debuted on the 2019 facelift.

Its 1.5-litre diesel engine will be updated to BS6 compliance.

The same changes will feature on the 2020 TUV300 Plus which is the 9-seater option.

Mahindra was expected to launch the new TUV300 in April, but it has been delayed due to the pandemic.

It will likely be launched in the coming weeks at a premium over the outgoing model.

Many carmakers have had to delay their product launches and rollouts due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. Among those delayed are the 2020 Mahindra TUV300 sub-4m SUV and its extended 9-seater sibling, the TUV300 Plus.

The TUV300 received a facelift in 2019 but it still wasn’t compliant with the latest pedestrian safety norms. As seen in these spy shots, Mahindra was testing this updated model late last year with a BS6-compliant engine. It was expected to be launched in April 2020 but the prevalent circumstances have delayed its arrival.

The updated TUV300 is spied with minor cosmetic updates focussed around the front fascia which includes a new grille with slimmer slats. The updated bumper design does not look as flat as on the outgoing model and also gets a sportier air dam. Other facelift updates like the new headlamps and tail lamps seen on the 2019 TUV300 will feature on the new TUV300 Plus as well. In terms of feature updates, it is expected to see the addition of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility to its 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Mahindra will offer the TUV300 with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine. It will be the same engine as before, which in the facelifted version was tuned to an output of 100PS and 240Nm. The BS6 engine will likely offer the same performance and continue to be offered with a 5-speed manual only. In the case of the TUV300 Plus, the 2.2-litre diesel will soldier on with the BS6 update and is likely to get the 140PS tune as the BS6 Scorpio.

The BS6 TUV300 will come at a premium over its predecessor which was priced between Rs 8.54 lakh and Rs 10.55 lakh. The premium for the updated TUV300 Plus will likely be higher since it will be its first major update. Its outgoing model was priced from Rs 9.93 lakh to Rs 11.42 lakh. Both the TUV300 and TUV300 Plus are due to launch in the coming weeks as the lockdown is rolled back and carmakers resume operations.

