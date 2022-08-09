Published On Aug 09, 2022 06:54 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

The tall-boy SUV will be available in just two variants; one being a base-spec, and the other a top-end

The outgoing Scorpio will get a facelifted version with the ‘Classic’ suffix.

To be available in base-spec S and top-end S11 variants only, with multiple seating configurations.

Exterior changes will be subtle, including refreshed front and rear profiles with new alloys and Mahindra’s ‘Twin Peaks’ logo.

The cabin will receive a new black and beige theme along with a new aftermarket 9-inch touchscreen system.

To be powered by the 132PS, 2.2-litre diesel engine used with the Scorpio N’s base variants and Thar.

Riding on the success of Mahindra Scorpio N, the SUV maker is going to unveil the Scorpio Classic on August 12. It’s basically the outgoing Scorpio, but in a facelifted avatar and with the new suffix.

The Scorpio Classic will be available in two variants - base-spec S and top-end S11. We’re expecting the SUV to be offered with the option of side-facing and front-facing seats.

The exterior visual changes will be subtle, including a new grille with the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, a reprofiled bumper, sleek LED DRLs on the front profile and new alloy wheels and a body cladding applique on the side. At the back, the bumper will be tweaked and you’ll get the huge vertical reflectors.

The cabin shall get a new black and beige theme with faux wood inserts on the centre console. It will also get a new aftermarket, Android-powered 9-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood, it’ll be getting the Scorpio N’s 132PS, 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The rear-wheel drivetrain will be standard, while the 4WD will be offered as an option on the Scorpio N.

The new Scorpio Classic is expected to have a starting price between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), as the prices are likely to undercut the outgoing model. It shall continue to be an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Skoda Kushaq.

