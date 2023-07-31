Published On Jul 31, 2023 12:52 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Scorpio N

The carmaker could base its global pickup truck on the INGLO platform

The Mahindra pickup will be a global offering.

Shares design similarities with the Scorpio N.

Could get a range of up to 450km.

Likely to arrive by 2025.

Get ready to go global. Experience freedom. Break boundaries. Our new Global Pik Up vision is ready to be unleashed. #Futurescape #GoGlobal ?Cape Town, South Africa ?️15th August, 2023 pic.twitter.com/5BEDzDU9D2 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) July 29, 2023

Mahindra has teased a new pickup concept for its event on August 15, which we believe is based on the Scorpio N. The previous-generation Mahindra Scorpio also had a pickup version sold in select global markets, and we believe, it’s getting a successor.

An Electric Pickup?

The Scorpio N is an ICE (internal combustion engine) model, but since Mahindra mentioned in the teaser that it will be showcasing its vision for a global pickup, we have reason to believe it could be electric and based on the carmaker’s INGLO platform.

In most developed markets where pickups are commonplace, established carmakers like Ford and Toyota have already started developing/selling electric pickups. Meanwhile, at the luxury end, Tesla is still working on getting the Cybertruck, which already has a multi-year waiting period, production-ready.

INGLO Platform

This platform can house two different batteries: 60kWh and 80kWh. The INGLO platform will be capable of offering both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrains, the latter being more suitable for a pickup, capable of providing a range of up to 450km. You can understand more about the INGLO platform here.

Design Similarities

The teaser for the pickup concept only showcases a few details such as the front grille, tail lamps, and the side step, all of which seem to be inspired by the Scorpio N. Also, the overall shape of the pickup looks similar to the popular SUV, including the bonnet and the sunroof position.

The Scorpio N-based pickup concept will be showcased on 15th August in Cape Town, South Africa. An electric pickup may not be arriving anytime before 2025, but if there’s an ICE version like the previous-gen Scorpio Getaway, it could come to India as well to rival the likes of the Isuzu V-Cross and the Toyota Hilux.

