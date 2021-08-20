Mahindra Seems To Have Commenced Series Production Of The XUV700

Published On Aug 20, 2021 05:39 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700’s display and test drive units are expected to reach dealerships in the second week of September

Mahindra will offer the XUV700 in two broad categories: MX and Adrenox (AX).

It has revealed the prices of select variants, starting from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV will come with both petrol and diesel engines, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The diesel engine will get an AWD option.

The XUV700 features level 1 ADAS tech, two 10.25-inch displays, and Amazon-Alexa connectivity.

Mahindra’s XUV700 has hit the right chord with people since the carmaker announced its starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has now reportedly entered series production and is expected to arrive at dealerships in the second week of September for display and test drives.

The XUV700 will be sold in two broad categories: MX and Adrenox (AX). Mahindra will offer the SUV in both 5- and 7-seater configurations. While MX will be the lower-end trim, the higher variants (AX3, AX5, and AX7) of the XUV700 will fall under the Adrenox series.

In terms of features, the SUV will come with a few segment-firsts including two 10.25-inch digital displays (one for the touchscreen and the other for instrumentation), built-in Amazon Alexa connectivity, and pop-out door handles. To know the exact variant-wise features, head here .

The XUV700 will also get the segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) tech which includes lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. Other safety features on offer will include up to seven airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), and an electronic parking brake.

Also See: An SUV For Champions: This Is What Neeraj Chopra’s Mahindra XUV700 Could Look Like

Mahindra will offer the SUV with the following petrol and diesel engines:

Petrol Diesel (MX) Diesel (AX) Engine 2-litre turbo 2.2-litre 2.2-litre Power 200PS 155PS (MX) 185PS (AX) Torque 380Nm 360Nm (MX) 420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter AWD Front wheel drive Front wheel drive Front wheel drive/ all-wheel drive

Select diesel variants will also feature drive modes to enhance the performance and steering response as needed. The modes on offer will be Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom.

The XUV700 competes with the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari. In its five-seater avatar, it will take on the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and premium compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.

Image Source

Read More on : XUV700 on road price