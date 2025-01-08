Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Test Drive, Bookings And Delivery Timelines Revealed

Prices of the BE 6 range between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh, while the XEV 9e is priced from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

Both Mahindra SUVs are offered in 3 broad variants: Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three

Get 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options and a claimed range of over 500 km.

Come with only a single-motor rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup as of now.

Features include multiple screens, a selfie camera and a wireless phone charger.

Safety net comprises of 7 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and ADAS.

The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e debuted in November 2024 as the carmaker’s latest EVs. Recently, prices of the top-spec ‘Pack Three’ variants with the larger 79 kWh battery pack of both EVs were revealed. With the price reveal, the Indian marque also unveiled some important dates for the bookings and deliveries of both electric SUVs, which we have detailed below.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Test Drives

Test drives of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e EVs will commence in a phased manner from January 14, the details of which are as follows:

Phase Date Cities Phase 1 January 14, 2025 Delhi NCR, Mumbai MMR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai Phase 2 January 24, 2025 Phase 1 cities + Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Cochin, Coimbatore, Goa, Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Surat, Vadodara, Chandigarh, Tricity Phase 3 February 7, 2025 Pan-India

You can start reserving your preferred variant from January 7, 2025.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Bookings

Bookings of the top-spec ‘Pack Three’ variant of both BE 6 and XEV 9e with the 79 kWh battery pack option will commence from February 14, 2025. The next phase of bookings with more variants on offer will begin by the end of March 2025.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Deliveries

The carmaker has confirmed that deliveries of the EVs will commence from early March 2025. Deliveries of the top-spec variant will start first, while deliveries of the other variants are expected to start after a few months later, as seen with other newer models from the carmaker including the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Features And Safety

Mahindra has equipped the XEV 9e and BE 6e with premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone AC, wireless phone charger, ventilated and powered front seats, and a 1400-watt 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Both EVs also include an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display. The XEV 9e features three 12.3-inch screens (one each for the driver’s display, touchscreen, and passenger’s display), while the BE 6e gets a dual-screen setup.

On the safety front, both models come with 7 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. They also offer level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) with features like autonomous emergency braking and forward collision warning, along with a park assist system.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Powertrain Options

Both the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e come with same battery pack options, but varied claimed ranges, the details of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2) 535 km (BE 6) / 542 km (XEV 9e) 682 km (BE 6) / 656 km (XEV 9e) Drivetrain RWD RWD

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6’s prices fall between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh, while the XEV 9e is priced from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Do note that these prices do not include the cost of the home charger, which will be charged separately by the carmaker.

The Mahindra BE 6 will rival the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti e Vitara. On the other hand, Mahindra XEV 9e has no direct rivals as of now, but it will lock horns with the BYD Atto 3, the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV.

