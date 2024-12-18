Mahindra BE 6 Driven: 6 Things We Learnt

The BE 6 has not only created a segment of its own, but has challenged the industry with its outrageous design

The Mahindra BE 6 was launched recently alongside the Mahindra XEV 9e, and this electric SUV-coupe from our homegrown brand is standing out of the crowd for many reasons, not just its design. We recently drove the BE 6 to see if it delivers on its promise of being a ‘True Indian Electric SUV’ and we were surprised by what it has to offer.

Its full-length review is already live and here is a short yet detailed version of what we learnt from our drive experience.

True To Its Nature

The BE 6 is a true sports utility vehicle in every sense and Mahindra decided to make it very clear with its outrageous design. At first glance the BE 6 looks like it's meant to be driven on a race track. The sharp lines, aggressive nose, and the SUV-coupe body style makes it stand out of the crowd, and sends the message that it neither cares about the industry trends, nor is it trying to fit in.

And the same thing goes for its other details. There are no half measures here. The lighting is on point, when you open the boot lid, you see secondary hazard lights which make a lot of sense during an emergency. The pre-production models that we drove had some panel gaps here and there, but knowing Mahindra, the production-spec versions will have these issues addressed.

Also Read: Over 80 Percent Of Mahindra SUVs Sold In November 2024 Were Diesel-Powered Offerings

With its design and its aggressive nature, Mahindra has made sure that there is no rival which can give it a competition, and the BE 6 will hold its own separate place in the Indian automotive market.

No Holding Back

The design of this thing is one of its strong suits, but the cabin is not far behind. Mahindra has used high quality materials on every corner, and the fit and finish is commendable. You get semi leatherette seat upholstery, soft touch padding on the dashboard, doors, and armrest, and the carmaker has used brushed aluminum and gloss black elements for an added premium touch.

Mahindra has gone all out with the fit and finish as well. Not a single piece inside the cabin is loose or flimsy. Every element used is nice to touch, and one has to be a real nitpicker to find a flaw. Another design bit is that the cabin is designed for the driver. The partition in the middle, thruster-like drive selector, and the overhead mounted controls give the driver the feeling of flying a spaceship. This car has been purely designed for an enthusiast.

Even in terms of features, Mahindra has offered everything you can get for the price, apart from powered co-driver seat, which is a miss. However, the rest of the features are on point. You get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an augmented reality heads-up display, dual-zone climate control, a fixed glass roof, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving It

Another key feature this car offers is Auto Park. You get two buttons on the key itself, which you can use to put it in a parking space, if it's too tight for you, and the same feature can take it out of there if needed. This adds another touch of premiumness, since you don’t get a feature like this in such a price range.

Better Range Than Some Luxury Cars

One thing that makes the BE 6 ideal for the Indian market is its range. It comes with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, and the latter offers a claimed range of 682 km. Now, in most cases, the difference between claimed and real-world range is a lot, but not with the BE 6.

It is equipped with Blade battery packs, sourced from BYD, which is known for making the best battery packs in the world, and with these cells, the BE 6 gets a real-world range of close to 550 km, which is a lot for this market.

Also Read: Mahindra Responds To IndiGo’s Lawsuit For Using The ‘6e’ Term In ‘BE 6e’ Branding

This much range means that you can not only get through your daily commutes, but can also do intercity runs with little to no range anxiety. Pair this with its fast charging capabilities, which can charge the battery packs from 20-80 percent in just 20 mins, and you have a car that can go anywhere, without any hassle.

A range of close to 550 km not only makes it better than some luxury EVs, but also brings it on par if not better than a few mass-market ICE (internal combustion engine) powered vehicles.

Incredible Driving Dynamics

The version we drove came with the bigger battery pack, which is paired with a rear-mounted electric motor that churns out 285 PS and 380 Nm. These figures are more than some performance sedans like the Skoda Octavia RS. This setup gives the BE a top-speed of 202 kmph, and a claimed 0-100 kmph time of just 6.7 seconds, which is in fact incredible.

But the driving dynamics are the ones that put a cherry on top of this dessert. It offers impeccable handling, best what we’ve driven under Rs 30 lakh, and traction control can also be switched off to a certain extent, making it even more fun-to-drive.

Mahindra has made the BE 6 in a way that it does not shy away from being pushed. Getting to high speeds is easy, multiple drive modes have noticeable differences, the steering feels light at slow speeds and gets harder as you speed up, and if you are experienced, you can also drift the BE 6, and it will not disappoint.

Comfort Is Intact

The fun-to-drive dynamics of the BE 6 comes with a suspension setup that will keep the occupants comfortable. The ride quality is slightly on the stiffer side, to keep up with its sporty feel, but it gets semi-active suspensions, which adjust the ride quality to keep you as comfortable as possible.

The ride is comfortable over smooth roads, but when driving on uneven patches, there is some side-to-side movement. However, it’s not enough to make you uncomfortable. During our experience over small bumps, the ride was comfortable, and the well-insulated cabin kept all the noises outside.

A True Indian Electric SUV

You might think that this is just a driver-oriented car meant just for enthusiasts, but that’s not the case. It is for a family as well due to its rear seat space, which is great for 2 passengers, and can also accommodate 3, but not comfortably. If a 6-foot tall person is sitting at the front, a 6-foot tall person can sit behind him, with kneeroom to spare. The underthigh support is enough and the same goes for the footroom, but the headroom is not enough for a tall passenger.

Average sized adults would be more than comfortable here, even during long journeys. For practicality, you get a centre armrest with two cupholders, seat back pockets, storage below the AC vents, and multiple charging ports which support fast charging for your phones.

As for the boot, it is as good as a Creta. The boot floor is flat, making it easier to store luggage, but it has been designed to keep small cabin sized suitcases. You can keep 3 cabin bags here, and will still have space left for a small laptop bag. Overall, the boot space is good, but you’ll have to be smart while packing.

Since this is an EV, you also get a frunk, which can keep around 35 kg of weight. So, you can either keep a small duffle bag, or the charger if you want to keep the boot just for your luggage.

Overall, the BE 6 proves itself to be a true Indian electric SUV, and while there are some compromises, the complete package you get with this SUV-coupe is more than what you can ask for in this price. This was our drive experience of the Mahindra BE 6, and we’d like to know what your thoughts are, which you can share in the comments below.

Read More on : Mahindra BE 6 Automatic