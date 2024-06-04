Modified On Jun 04, 2024 05:41 PM By Ansh for Lexus LM

The Lexus LM, a 7-seater luxury MPV, comes with a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine, and offer all the premiumness you can ask for

Bollywood actor and star of movies like Animal, Brahmastra, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Ranbir Kapoor – has just purchased a Lexus LM. The luxury MPV enters the actor’s garage shortly after he purchased a Bentley Continental GT, costing upwards of Rs 5 crore (ex-showroom). Ranbir’s LM is finished in the Sonic Titanium shade and here’s everything you need to know about this luxury LM:

Powertrain

The LM is powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol setup which has a combined output of 250 PS. The hybrid system delivers the power to all four wheels via an e-CVT gearbox.

Seating Capacity

Lexus offers the LM in two seating configurations: a 4-seater version which gets lounge seats in the rear with an entertainment system and a partition between the two rows, and a 7-seater version with lounge seats for the second row and a bench seat for the third. As of now, it is unclear whether Ranbir Kapoor has purchased the 4-seat version or the 7-seater one.

Features & Safety

Features onboard the luxury MPV include a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, four-zone climate control, 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, 48-inch rear entertainment screen, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

In terms of passenger safety, the LM offers 8 airbags, vehicle stability control, brake assist, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist, high beam assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Price & Rivals

The Lexus LM is priced from RS 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom) and is considered a rival to 3-row SUVs like the BMW X7, and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

