Latest Tata Sierra EV Photos Are Breaking The Internet, But Here's The Catch

Although the Tata Sierra EV has made a few public appearances, including the one in question, it has always only been in the concept avatar

The Sierra nameplate is set to make a comeback in both ICE and EV versions.

Latest images are from a car event held in Oxfordshire, UK around six months ago.

Tata recently revealed that both versions of the Sierra will arrive by the end of 2025.

Expected to get multiple battery pack options; could offer a range of up to 550 km.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you have been following the online updates on the Tata Sierra EV recently, you may have come across some reports claiming to have the images of the production-ready model. While the SUV spotted in the image is the Tata Sierra EV, it is not exactly the production-spec version, and in this story, we have cited the exact reason why it isn’t the case.

Not The Production-ready Sierra EV

The major reason why we say it’s not the production-spec version of the Tata EV is because the model pictured is the same concept car that was seen in an image shared by Martin Ulharik, VP Head of Design Tata Motors, almost six months ago. It was stationed alongside the Tata Nexon EV and the new Tata Safari as part of the Pistons & Pretzels event held in Oxfordshire, UK.

When Can You Get To See It Then?

Tata had recently confirmed in its investor meeting that both the Sierra EV and ICE (internal combustion engine) will go on sale by the end of 2025, with the EV slated to arrive first. We hence believe the carmaker could showcase the EV sometime in the third quarter of 2025, possibly around the festive period.

Tata Sierra EV: A Quick Recap

The Tata Sierra EV made its first public appearance at the Auto Expo 2020, and was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Although the Sierra EV’s design has some inspiration from the Sierra SUV that was sold in the 1990s, Tata has incorporated its new design philosophy to bring it in line with other SUVs in its current lineup.

Key exterior details include a connected LED DRL strip at the front, large alpine windows as seen on the original Sierra, flush-type door handles, and connected LED tail lights.

Although the concept model hasn’t revealed much details of what to expect from its cabin, we believe it will have similarities with the minimalist cabin of the new Harrier-Safari duo. Standout details include dual digital displays and a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo in the centre. That said, the key differentiator will likely be the provision of both 4- and 5-seat configurations on the Sierra EV, unlike the Harrier which is a 5-seat SUV only. We can expect Tata to set the Sierra EV and ICE apart based on the choice of colours for the cabin theme and the seat upholstery.

Expected To Be Feature-loaded

Given how feature-rich Tata’s latest EVs have been, we expect the Sierra EV to have a tech-loaded cabin as well. Highlights are likely to include dual 12.3-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless smartphone charger.

Its safety net could pack multiple airbags, electronic parking brake, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well.

Could Get Two Battery Pack Options

Tata is expected to provide the Sierra EV with a choice of both 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs, having a claimed range of up to 550 km. That said, the Indian marque may also offer it with an even larger battery pack. We are expecting the Sierra EV to get a single electric motor option, although with varying power outputs to go with the different battery packs on offer.

Tata Sierra EV Expected Price And Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). For now, there are no direct competitors to the upcoming Tata EV but it can serve as an alternative to the recently launched Mahindra BE 6e and Mahindra XEV 9e.

