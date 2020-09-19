Published On Sep 19, 2020 12:02 PM By Sonny for Kia Sonet

The Sonet GTX is offered with turbo-petrol and diesel engines

The Kia Sonet has been launched with prices ranging between Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The range topping GTX+ gets a choice of manual and automatic options for both turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Kia will announce the prices for the top-spec automatic options for the Sonet later, like it did with the Seltos.

It will likely price the GTX+ turbo-petrol DCT and diesel-automatic at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has finally revealed the prices for the Sonet, its newest offering in India. However, the carmaker did not announce the prices for the top-spec petrol and diesel automatic variants. These rates are expected to be revealed towards the end of the month.

The Sonet is offered in six trim levels: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+. It is available with a total of three engines: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The top-spec GTX+ variant is offered with both manual and automatic transmissions, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for the turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic for the diesel engine. We expect these top-spec automatic variants to be priced as follows:

GTX Manual GTX Automatic (expected) Petrol Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Diesel Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh

The Kia sub-4m SUV is one of the best-equipped offerings in this segment with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats and built-in air purifier. It also comes with cruise control, BOSE sound system, connected car technology and remote engine start using the Kia smart key. In terms of safety, the top-spec Sonet comes with 6 airbags, front parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitor. The top-spec automatic variants also get multiple drive and traction modes.

The Sonet has been launched with introductory prices ranging between Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is taking on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon. Kia’s sub-4m SUV offering will also rival upcoming models like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

