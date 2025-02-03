All
Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Base Variant Specifications Compared

Modified On Feb 03, 2025 04:40 PM By Dipan for Kia Syros

The Syros’ base variant costs Rs 1 lakh but offers some more features than the Sonet’s base-spec variant. But is the premium justified? We tell you the answer here

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Base Variants Compared

The Kia Syros recently debuted as a more premium alternative to the likes of other sub-4m SUVs including the Kia Sonet with prices starting from Rs 9 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). In comparison, its Sonet sibling starts from 8 lakh and is also decently loaded for its price point. So, what should you choose? Let us find out.

Prices

Kia Syros top-spec variant front

Kia Syros HTK

Kia Sonet HTE

Rs 9 lakh (introductory)

Rs 8 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Kia Sonet top-spec variant front

The base variant of Kia Syros is Rs 1 lakh costlier than the Kia Sonet HTE. However, the additional premium seems justifiable considering what the Syros brings to the table. Read on to know more.

Dimensions

Kia Syros tops-ec variant side
Kia Sonet top-spec variant side

Model

Kia Syros

Kia Sonet

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

No difference

Width

1805 mm

1790 mm

+ 15 mm

Height

1680 mm

1642 mm

+ 38 mm

Wheelbase

2550 mm

2500 mm

+ 50 mm

Boot Space

465 litres

385 litres

+ 80 litres

While the lengths of both sub-4m SUVs are the same, the Syros is wider, taller and has a bigger footprint in comparison to the Sonet. This points out that the former has more cabin space than the latter. The Syros’s boot space is also 80 litres more than the Sonet, allowing it to accommodate a few more luggage bags during long road trips.

Also Read: Kia Syros Manual Not Offered With Top-end Variants, Here Are The Features It Misses Out On

Powertrain Options

Kia Syros tops-ec variant

Here are the powertrain options available with the entry-level variants of both the Syros and Sonet:

Model

Kia Syros HTK

Kia Sonet HTE

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Power

120 PS

83 PS

Torque

172 Nm

115 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

5-speed MT

Fuel efficiency

18.20 kmpl

18.83 kmpl

The Kia Syros comes with only the turbo-petrol-manual combination in the entry-level variant. If you want an automatic transmission with the turbo-petrol or a diesel engine, you'll need to go for the higher HTK (O) variant.

Kia Sonet top-spec variant

The Kia Sonet, on the other hand, comes with a naturally aspirated petrol engine with a manual gearbox in its entry-level variant. The turbo-petrol and diesel engine options are available from the HTK and HTE (O) variants, respectively.

In short, the Syros offers a more powerful engine that definitely feels nicer to drive than the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. That said, the Sonet’s entry-level engine is slightly more efficient than the Syros’ turbo-petrol unit.

Features

 

Kia Syros HTK

Kia Sonet HTE

Exterior

  • Auto halogen headlights

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Flush door handles

  • Front and rear silver faux skid plates

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Roof-mounted spoiler

  • Halogen headlights

  • Halogen tail lights

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Pull-type door handles

  • Body coloured-door handles

  • Front and rear silver faux skid plates

Interior

  • Black and grey dual-tone interior theme with orange accents

  • Black and grey semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front centre armrest

  • Adjustable front headrests

  • Sunglass holder

  • Sunshades for rear windows

  • All black cabin theme

  • Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Silver finish on AC vents

  • Beige roof lining

Comfort And Convenience

  • Semi-digital instrument console with a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID)

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • All four power windows with illuminated buttons

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVM)

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear passengers

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

  • Semi-digital instrument console with a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID)

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • Front power windows

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Type-C USB chargers (front and rear)

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • 4 speakers

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • None

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

  • Anti-theft alarm

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Brake assist

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Hill start assist

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All 3-point seatbelts with seatbelt reminders for all passengers
  • Both base-spec models come with halogen headlights and 15-inch steel wheels with covers. They also get common features like 6 airbags, ESC, TPMS, and all 3-point seatbelts. The sub-4m SUVs also get a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID, manual AC with rear vents and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Kia Syros 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • The Kia Syros HTK gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 4 speaker sound system, rear window sunshades and front parking sensors over the Sonet HTE.

Verdict

Kia Syros tops-ec variant rear

Even though it is costlier than the Sonet, the base-spec Syros provides you with a more potent turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox, which offers better overall performance. And despite being an entry-level variant, the Syros comes with more features such as an infotainment system over the Sonet. It also boasts a more practical interior with more cabin and boot space. All in all, if you are eyeing the base variant of both the models and have an additional lakh to spend, we would recommend the Syros as the premium feels justified with its package.

Note: Images of the top-spec variants of both Syros and Sonet are used for representational purposes only

Which base-spec variant will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

