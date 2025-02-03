Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Base Variant Specifications Compared

The Syros’ base variant costs Rs 1 lakh but offers some more features than the Sonet’s base-spec variant. But is the premium justified? We tell you the answer here

The Kia Syros recently debuted as a more premium alternative to the likes of other sub-4m SUVs including the Kia Sonet with prices starting from Rs 9 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). In comparison, its Sonet sibling starts from 8 lakh and is also decently loaded for its price point. So, what should you choose? Let us find out.

Prices

Kia Syros HTK Kia Sonet HTE Rs 9 lakh (introductory) Rs 8 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The base variant of Kia Syros is Rs 1 lakh costlier than the Kia Sonet HTE. However, the additional premium seems justifiable considering what the Syros brings to the table. Read on to know more.

Dimensions

Model Kia Syros Kia Sonet Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1805 mm 1790 mm + 15 mm Height 1680 mm 1642 mm + 38 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2500 mm + 50 mm Boot Space 465 litres 385 litres + 80 litres

While the lengths of both sub-4m SUVs are the same, the Syros is wider, taller and has a bigger footprint in comparison to the Sonet. This points out that the former has more cabin space than the latter. The Syros’s boot space is also 80 litres more than the Sonet, allowing it to accommodate a few more luggage bags during long road trips.

Powertrain Options

Here are the powertrain options available with the entry-level variants of both the Syros and Sonet:

Model Kia Syros HTK Kia Sonet HTE Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 120 PS 83 PS Torque 172 Nm 115 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT Fuel efficiency 18.20 kmpl 18.83 kmpl

The Kia Syros comes with only the turbo-petrol-manual combination in the entry-level variant. If you want an automatic transmission with the turbo-petrol or a diesel engine, you'll need to go for the higher HTK (O) variant.

The Kia Sonet, on the other hand, comes with a naturally aspirated petrol engine with a manual gearbox in its entry-level variant. The turbo-petrol and diesel engine options are available from the HTK and HTE (O) variants, respectively.

In short, the Syros offers a more powerful engine that definitely feels nicer to drive than the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. That said, the Sonet’s entry-level engine is slightly more efficient than the Syros’ turbo-petrol unit.

Features

Kia Syros HTK Kia Sonet HTE Exterior Auto halogen headlights

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Flush door handles

Front and rear silver faux skid plates

Shark fin antenna

Roof-mounted spoiler Halogen headlights

Halogen tail lights

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Pull-type door handles

Body coloured-door handles

Front and rear silver faux skid plates Interior Black and grey dual-tone interior theme with orange accents

Black and grey semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Front centre armrest

Adjustable front headrests

Sunglass holder

Sunshades for rear windows All black cabin theme

Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Silver finish on AC vents

Beige roof lining Comfort And Convenience Semi-digital instrument console with a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID)

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

All four power windows with illuminated buttons

Steering-mounted audio controls

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVM)

Manual AC with rear vents

Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear passengers

12V power outlet for front passengers Semi-digital instrument console with a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID)

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Manual AC with rear vents

Front power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Day/night IRVM

Type-C USB chargers (front and rear)

12V power outlet for front passengers Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

4 speakers

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay None Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Anti-theft alarm

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Brake assist

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill start assist

Front and rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All 3-point seatbelts with seatbelt reminders for all passengers

Both base-spec models come with halogen headlights and 15-inch steel wheels with covers. They also get common features like 6 airbags, ESC, TPMS, and all 3-point seatbelts. The sub-4m SUVs also get a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID, manual AC with rear vents and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The Kia Syros HTK gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 4 speaker sound system, rear window sunshades and front parking sensors over the Sonet HTE.

Verdict

Even though it is costlier than the Sonet, the base-spec Syros provides you with a more potent turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox, which offers better overall performance. And despite being an entry-level variant, the Syros comes with more features such as an infotainment system over the Sonet. It also boasts a more practical interior with more cabin and boot space. All in all, if you are eyeing the base variant of both the models and have an additional lakh to spend, we would recommend the Syros as the premium feels justified with its package.

Note: Images of the top-spec variants of both Syros and Sonet are used for representational purposes only

Which base-spec variant will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

