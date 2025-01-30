Kia Syros Manual Not Offered With Top-end Variants, Here Are The Features It Misses Out On

The manual transmission on both the engines of the Syros isn’t offered with the higher-end HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O) variants as these two variants are offered with an automatic transmission only

The Kia Syros is set to be launched in India on February 1. The second sub-4m SUV from the South Korean carmaker will be sold in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O). A closer look at the brochure has revealed that Kia will not be offering the manual transmission option with the higher-spec HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O) variants, at least at the time of launch. They will be available with the automatic transmission only.

As a result, the Syros manual variants will miss out on plenty of niceties that are on offer with these two variants. Here’s a detailed look at all the misses:

Syros Manual: Missing Features

It’s the top-end HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O) variants where the Syros packs the most number of bells and whistles. Since these variants are not offered with the manual gearbox, customers picking this transmission option will miss out on niceties such as the 12.3-inch digital driver display, 5-inch touchscreen for climate control and ventilation for the rear seats. The list doesn’t stop there as you’ll also miss out on 64-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, an air filter, and a premium 8-speaker sound system by Harman Kardon.

Another major feature that the MT misses out on is the Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), which includes safety features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Also Read: Kia Syros HTX Variant Explained In 7 Real-life Images

Nevertheless, the Syros manual still comes with a well-equipped package as it gets equipment such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front ventilated seats and a 6-speaker system. To ensure passenger safety the MT variants come with 6 airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Kia Syros: Engine Options

Kia Syros comes with two engine options technical specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT^

*DCT= Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT= Torque converter automatic transmission

The top two variants HTX Plus and HTX Plus Optional do not get manual powertrains regardless of engine choice. We have already covered the variant-wise engine-gearbox combinations that will be on offer with the Kia Syros to help you make an informed decision.

Kia Syros Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to cost Rs 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Syros can be considered a premium rival to the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, and Kia Sonet.

Also Read: Kia Syros Offers These 10 Features Over Skoda Kylaq

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.