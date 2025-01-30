All
Kia Syros Manual Not Offered With Top-end Variants, Here Are The Features It Misses Out On

Modified On Jan 30, 2025 06:19 PM By Kartik for Kia Syros

 The manual transmission on both the engines of the Syros isn’t offered with the higher-end HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O) variants as these two variants are offered with an automatic transmission only

The Kia Syros is set to be launched in India on February 1. The second sub-4m SUV from the South Korean carmaker will be sold in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O). A closer look at the brochure has revealed that Kia will not be offering the manual transmission option with the higher-spec HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O) variants, at least at the time of launch. They will be available with the automatic transmission only. 

As a result, the Syros manual variants will miss out on plenty of niceties that are on offer with these two variants. Here’s a detailed look at all the misses:

Syros Manual: Missing Features 

It’s the top-end HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O) variants where the Syros packs the most number of bells and whistles. Since these variants are not offered with the manual gearbox, customers picking this transmission option will miss out on niceties such as the 12.3-inch digital driver display, 5-inch touchscreen for climate control and ventilation for the rear seats. The list doesn’t stop there as you’ll also miss out on 64-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, an air filter, and a premium 8-speaker sound system by Harman Kardon. 

Another major feature that the MT misses out on is the Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), which includes safety features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. 

Nevertheless, the Syros manual still comes with a well-equipped package as it gets equipment such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front ventilated seats and a 6-speaker system. To ensure passenger safety the MT variants come with 6 airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Kia Syros: Engine Options 

Kia Syros comes with two engine options technical specifications of which are as follows: 

Engine 

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel engine 

Power 

120 PS 

116 PS 

Torque 

172 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission 

6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT and 6-speed AT^

*DCT= Dual-clutch automatic transmission 

^AT= Torque converter automatic transmission 

The top two variants HTX Plus and HTX Plus Optional do not get manual powertrains regardless of engine choice. We have already covered the variant-wise engine-gearbox combinations that will be on offer with the Kia Syros to help you make an informed decision. 

Kia Syros Price And Rivals

Kia Syros Rear Left View

The Kia Syros is expected to cost Rs 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Syros can be considered a premium rival to the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, and Kia Sonet.

