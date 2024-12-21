Kia Syros To Be Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP Soon, Can It Get A Full 5 Star Rating?

With a solid safety suite right from its entry-level variant, can the Kia Syros earn a 5-star crash-safety rating? We take a look at the odds

The Syros is Kia’s newest SUV for India and will slot between Sonet and Seltos.

It is based on the reinforced K1 platform that also underpins the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Exter.

Gets plenty of safety features right from its base variant including 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors and ESC.

Higher-spec variants feature all-4 disc brakes, level-2 ADAS and 360-degree camera.

The Syros could be launched in January with prices expected from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Syros has debuted recently as the Korean carmaker’s newest mass-market sub-4m SUV offering after the Kia Sonet. It gets a lot of premium features, some of which are not on offer even with the bigger Kia Seltos. The safety suite too is fairly robust right from the entry-level HTK variant. With such a safety suite, chances are the Syros can earn a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP (new car assessment programme). Here’s why we think it can achieve the perfect 5-star score:

A Robust Safety Suite

The Kia Syros is underpinned by the K1 platform. This platform underpins popular cars like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Aura and the Hyundai Exter. However, for the Syros, the bodyshell has been reinforced for an even better structural integrity.

As mentioned earlier, the Syros gets a solid safety package. The entry-level HTK variant itself packs in six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors. Not just this, it also comes with electronic stability control (ESC), hill-climb assist, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The higher variants also have all-4 disc brakes, a 360-degree camera and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Its ADAS suite comprises 16 autonomous driving aids, including forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

All of this hints at the Kia Syros scoring a possible 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. However, we will have to wait for the actual crash test to reach a conclusion.

Expected Timeline For Crash-test Results

There is no official information regarding the Kia Syros’ crash-test timeline. However, we expect the carmaker to send it to Bharat NCAP soon. That said, if the Syros is able to earn the coveted 5-stars, it will be the first car in Kia’s Indian lineup to achieve this feat.

Kia Syros: Expected Price And Rivals

The new Kia Syros is expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) at launch, which could happen in January 2025. While it has no direct rivals, it will lock horns with similarly priced variants of subcompact and compact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Hyundai Creta.

