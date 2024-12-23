Kia Syros Offers These Premium Features In Its Base-spec HTK Variant

The Syros, unlike any other sub-4m SUV, comes packing with many premium features like flush door handles and a 12.3-inch touchscreen right from its base variant

Wraps were taken off the new Kia Syros recently as the Korean manufacturer’s second sub-4m offering after the Kia Sonet. While we have already detailed the variant-wise features it will get, one look at the spec sheet will make you see how well-loaded the Syros is right from the base-spec HTK variant. Here’s everything the HTK variant gets:

Kia Syros HTK: Exterior Features

The base-spec HTK variant gets the basics of the Syros sorted with amenities like automatic halogen-projector headlights, halogen tail lights, and 15-inch steel wheels with covers. However, that is not all, as it comes with flush-type door handles, silver faux skid plate at the front and rear bumper, roof-mounted spoiler and shark-fin antenna. These amenities increase the premium quotient of this sub-4m SUV.

Kia Syros HTK: Interior Features

The interior of the Syros’ HTK variant is also premium like its exterior, if not more. From the base variant itself, the Syros is offered with a dual-tone black and grey cabin and semi-leatherette upholstery that match the cabin theme. It also gets a tilt-adjustable two-spoke steering wheel with buttons for audio control and likeable additions like a front centre armrest, adjustable front headrests, sunglass holder and sunshades for rear windows.

Kia Syros HTK: Comfort And Convenience Features

The base-spec Syros not only looks good inside-out but packs a lot of features too, as mentioned earlier. These include an analogue instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID), all four power windows with illuminated buttons, and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). It also has a day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM), manual AC with rear vents, type-C USB charging ports for front and rear passengers and a 12V power outlet for front passengers.

Kia Syros HTK: Infotainment

While it is generally the case with entry-level variants to have no touchscreen or audio system on offer, the Kia Syros comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets wireless Android Auto and Apple connectivity. A 4-speaker sound system is also provided by Kia with the base-spec HTK variant.

Kia Syros HTK: Safety Features

The Syros also gets a lot of standard safety features, which include 6 airbags, a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, and a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Kia Syros HTK: Powertrain Options

The HTK variant gets only a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 120 PS and 172 Nm and is mated with a 6-speed manual transmission. No automatic transmission is available with the base-spec variant.

Other turbo-petrol variants of the Syros also come with a 7-speed DCT and the sub-4m SUV also gets an option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm) with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Kia Syros: Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to be launched in January 2025 and its prices could start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The new sub-4m SUV from Kia will not have any direct rivals but it will serve as an alternative to subcompact and compact SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos.

Note: Images of the top-spec HTX Plus O variant are used for representational purposes only.

