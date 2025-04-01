Kia Syros Crosses An Notable Sales Landmark In Two Months Since Its Launch

The Kia Syros was launched on February 1, 2025 in India, and is available in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O)

The Kia Syros was launched on February 1, 2025, as the Korean carmaker’s more premium sub-4m SUV offering in India alongside the Kia Sonet. Now, the carmaker has revealed that it has sold 15,986 units of Syros since its launch, which is about 20 percent of Kia's total sales in March 2025. Now, let us take a brief look at everything the Kia Syros gets that has made it this popular in the Indian market:

Exterior

The Kia Syros gets a boxy design which draws inspiration from the more premium Kia EV9. It gets vertically stacked LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, a blanked-off grille and air inlets on the bumper.

The boxy shape is prominent in profile which features 17-inch alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches and flush door handles. It features L-shaped LED tail lights beside the rear windscreen and another set of tail lights on either side of the bumper that makes it look distinct and modern.

Interior, Features And Safety

The interior looks fairly modern and minimal with a 2-spoke chunky steering wheel and a triple screen layout on the dashboard, complimented by a silver and grey dual-tone theme with orange accents for added contrast. The seats get a leatherette upholstery with colours that match the overall cabin theme.

In terms of features, it is equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the instrumentation and another for the infotainment) and a 5-inch display for AC controls. It also comes with ventilated front and rear seats, a 4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

On the safety front, the Syros gets 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold function. It is also equipped with a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features including lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The Kia Syros comes with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

