Kia Syros Base vs Top: Exterior And Interior Compared In Real-life Images

Despite being the base-spec variant, the Syros HTK comes equipped with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 4-speaker sound system, and steering mounted controls

The Kia Syros is the latest entrant into the subcompact SUV space in India and it fills the gap between Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos in the Korean automaker's India lineup. Kia offers the Syros in six broad variants – HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O) – and with two powertrain options: 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Here’s how the base-spec HTK variant of the Syros looks in comparison to the top-spec HTX Plus (O) trim in real-life images.

Front

Both variants of the Kia Syros look almost similar when seen from the front. However, the base-spec HTK variant of the SUV gets halogen headlights, whereas the top-spec HTX Plus (O) trim of the Syros features full auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs. The bumper on both variants of the SUV are the same, and it also integrates a silver skid plate. That said, the bumper of the HTX Plus (O) variant features a radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that’s missing on the HTK.

Side

While the base-spec Syros gets 15-inch steel wheels with black wheel covers and turn indicators on the fender, the top-spec Syros features 17-inch dual-tone alloys, roof rails, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. Both versions of the Kia Syros, however, come with flush-type door handles and a silver cladding on the sides.

Rear

At the rear, the Syros HTK misses out on LED tail lights, rear defogger, and rear wiper, all of which are present on the top-spec Syros HTX Plus (O). Both variants, however, get a black bumper with an integrated silver skid plate.

Interior

Both variants of the Kia Syros get dual-tone black and grey interior theme along with a 2-spoke steering wheel. Despite being a base-spec trim, the Syros HTK has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital driver’s display, steering-mounted audio controls, 4 speakers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and manual AC with rear vents.

The top-spec variant of the Syros a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 5-inch automatic climate control screen, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated seats for front and rear passengers, panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charger.

Safety features on both variants of the Syros include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Syros HTX Plus (O) additionally gets a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

Powertrain Options

Kia is offering the Syros with either a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Their specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

*DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Here’s how the powertrain options are spread across the two variants in question:

Variants 1–litre turbo petrol MT 1–litre turbo petrol DCT 1.5-litre diesel MT 1.5-litre diesel AT HTK ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ HTX Plus (O) ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅

Price Range And Rivals

The Kia Syros is priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It can be regarded as a premium alternative to other sub-4m SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Skoda Kylaq.

